7-year-old boy drowns in lake created for idol immersions
Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) created the artificial lake ahead of the Ganeshotsav festival at the Meenatai Thackeray Chowk in Rabodi.
Thane: A seven-year-old boy drowned in an artificial lake created for Ganesh idol immersions at Rabodi on Friday evening. The minor, who went to the premise along with a few of his friends, entered the water and drowned. Police officials said that his body was removed from the lake on Friday night.
Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) created the artificial lake ahead of the Ganeshotsav festival at the Meenatai Thackeray Chowk in Rabodi. The four-foot deep lake is used for immersion of only small household idols.
According to the police, for the last two days, since the lake was accessible to the people for immersion many children from the nearby slums were caught trespassing on the lake premises and trying to enter the water to have fun. The guards and immersion team on the site claimed that they had scolded the children and sent them away. On Friday, there were no immersions and the lake lacked safety barricades or guards due to which the children could enter the water. The boy was identified as Jaihad Shaikh, 7, a resident of the Apna Nagar area.
Rabodi police station senior police inspector, S Ghatekar, said, “Some people around saw him going to the area with other children around 7.30 pm. Around 8.00 pm, some children started shouting for help when Shaikh was drowning. We reached the spot with the RDMC team within 5 minutes and brought him out of the water. Shaikh was rushed to hospital, where he was declared dead before admission.”
Thane Regional Disaster Management Cell officer Avinash Sawant said, “On Friday, there was no immersion at the lake therefore it was closed. The children from the nearby slum area jumped from the small compound wall to play in the water. After getting a call at 8 pm, our team immediately reached the spot and removed the boy from the lake. He entered into the water but couldn’t manage to swim and drowned.”
The boy’s father, who is a daily wage worker, and his family members were unaware that he had gone to the lake to play. The police is yet to record the statements of the family.
Noida woman dies after undergoing IVF treatment at a clinic run by fake doctor
A woman has died in Uttar Pradesh's Noida allegedly due to 'gross negligence' while being treated at a hospital in Greater Noida. Police said the doctor who managed the facility had been found to have a fake medical degree and that a case had been registered. According to Rajesh S, the deputy commissioner of police (central Noida), Thakur'sur - has been detained and a FIR has been filed against him.
Congress reduced to bhai-behan party, says BJP chief JP Nadda
Bhartiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Friday tore into the opposition Congress, saying it was no more a national or regional party but had been reduced to a bhai-behan (brother-sister) party. “I always say ujale ka anand lena hai to andhere ko yad rakho,” he said, adding one should not forget the previous rules if one wants to celebrate the development in the present regime.
Global Village Idiot: Upwardly mobile movement of youth aspirations
My work gives me opportunity to interact with a lot of teens and young adults from different economic and social backgrounds in Pune. Both are from economically challenged backgrounds (annual family income of less than Rs 2 lakh for a family of five) but their parents are supportive of their education dreams since they want them to move out of the rural and menial labour heritage to urban, white collar job security.
Weightlifter stabs two athletes for laughing at him
A weightlifter allegedly stabbed two discus throwers, including a national level player, after they laughed at Yashvardhan, the accused on Thursday during practice in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. Regional sports director Yogendrapal Singh said the incident happened outside a stadium and that police caught Yashvardhan while he was trying to escape. He said the stadium has the same hall for gymnastics and weightlifting. Singh said Yashvardhan has been blacklisted and banned from entering the stadium.
AAP asks PM Modi to sack Delhi LG for giving unlawful contract to daughter
The Aam Aadmi Party has demanded prime minister Narendra Modi 'immediately' sack Delhi lieutenant-governor VK Saxena over claims he misused his position by awarding the contract for interior design work for a Khadi lounge in Mumbai to his daughter; this was while he was chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission. AAP MP Sanjay Singh demanded PM Modi immediately sack Saxena and added that the AAP is likely to approach the courts over the matter.
