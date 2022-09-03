Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 7-year-old boy drowns in lake created for idol immersions

7-year-old boy drowns in lake created for idol immersions

mumbai news
Published on Sep 03, 2022 12:39 AM IST

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) created the artificial lake ahead of the Ganeshotsav festival at the Meenatai Thackeray Chowk in Rabodi.

The artificial lake where the 7-year-old boy drowned at Rabodi in Thane (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)
The artificial lake where the 7-year-old boy drowned at Rabodi in Thane (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)
ByAnamika Gharat

Thane: A seven-year-old boy drowned in an artificial lake created for Ganesh idol immersions at Rabodi on Friday evening. The minor, who went to the premise along with a few of his friends, entered the water and drowned. Police officials said that his body was removed from the lake on Friday night.

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) created the artificial lake ahead of the Ganeshotsav festival at the Meenatai Thackeray Chowk in Rabodi. The four-foot deep lake is used for immersion of only small household idols.

According to the police, for the last two days, since the lake was accessible to the people for immersion many children from the nearby slums were caught trespassing on the lake premises and trying to enter the water to have fun. The guards and immersion team on the site claimed that they had scolded the children and sent them away. On Friday, there were no immersions and the lake lacked safety barricades or guards due to which the children could enter the water. The boy was identified as Jaihad Shaikh, 7, a resident of the Apna Nagar area.

Rabodi police station senior police inspector, S Ghatekar, said, “Some people around saw him going to the area with other children around 7.30 pm. Around 8.00 pm, some children started shouting for help when Shaikh was drowning. We reached the spot with the RDMC team within 5 minutes and brought him out of the water. Shaikh was rushed to hospital, where he was declared dead before admission.”

Thane Regional Disaster Management Cell officer Avinash Sawant said, “On Friday, there was no immersion at the lake therefore it was closed. The children from the nearby slum area jumped from the small compound wall to play in the water. After getting a call at 8 pm, our team immediately reached the spot and removed the boy from the lake. He entered into the water but couldn’t manage to swim and drowned.”

The boy’s father, who is a daily wage worker, and his family members were unaware that he had gone to the lake to play. The police is yet to record the statements of the family.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

    Noida woman dies after undergoing IVF treatment at a clinic run by fake doctor

    A woman has died in Uttar Pradesh's Noida allegedly due to 'gross negligence' while being treated at a hospital in Greater Noida. Police said the doctor who managed the facility had been found to have a fake medical degree and that a case had been registered. According to Rajesh S, the deputy commissioner of police (central Noida), Thakur'sur - has been detained and a FIR has been filed against him.

  • BJP president Jai Prakash Nadda, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and state unit chief OP Dhankar along with party leaders at the rally in Kaithal on Friday. (HT Photo)

    Congress reduced to bhai-behan party, says BJP chief JP Nadda

    Bhartiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Friday tore into the opposition Congress, saying it was no more a national or regional party but had been reduced to a bhai-behan (brother-sister) party. “I always say ujale ka anand lena hai to andhere ko yad rakho,” he said, adding one should not forget the previous rules if one wants to celebrate the development in the present regime.

  • The upper middle class job seeker is on premium sites while those from HNI backgrounds (High Networth Individual) are likely to have their own head hunters or a career track planned in high school. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

    Global Village Idiot: Upwardly mobile movement of youth aspirations

    My work gives me opportunity to interact with a lot of teens and young adults from different economic and social backgrounds in Pune. Both are from economically challenged backgrounds (annual family income of less than Rs 2 lakh for a family of five) but their parents are supportive of their education dreams since they want them to move out of the rural and menial labour heritage to urban, white collar job security.

  • Police superintendent Piyush Singh Saud said the weapon used in the stabbing has been recovered. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

    Weightlifter stabs two athletes for laughing at him

    A weightlifter allegedly stabbed two discus throwers, including a national level player, after they laughed at Yashvardhan, the accused on Thursday during practice in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. Regional sports director Yogendrapal Singh said the incident happened outside a stadium and that police caught Yashvardhan while he was trying to escape. He said the stadium has the same hall for gymnastics and weightlifting. Singh said Yashvardhan has been blacklisted and banned from entering the stadium.

  • New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh addresses a press conference on Friday.

    AAP asks PM Modi to sack Delhi LG for giving unlawful contract to daughter

    The Aam Aadmi Party has demanded prime minister Narendra Modi 'immediately' sack Delhi lieutenant-governor VK Saxena over claims he misused his position by awarding the contract for interior design work for a Khadi lounge in Mumbai to his daughter; this was while he was chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission. AAP MP Sanjay Singh demanded PM Modi immediately sack Saxena and added that the AAP is likely to approach the courts over the matter.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 03, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out