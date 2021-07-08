8 drown in Thane water bodies in 3 weeks as lockdown restrictions ease

Eight people have drowned in various lakes and water bodies in Thane city over the last three weeks. The officials claimed that since the lockdown restrictions were eased, many youngsters have started crowding the water bodies to enjoy with friends. However, none of them are trained swimmers. The Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) officials have requested the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) officials to install barricades and signages along the water bodies to discourage people from entering.

The body of the 35-year-old man who drowned in a quarry in Diva on Tuesday, was found 24 hours later with the use of underwater telescopic cameras.

After the Thane city relaxed restrictions, the cases of drowning were witnessed since June 20, when three people drowned in two different ponds in Yeoor. The next day, two more drowned in Yeoor. The other drowning incidents were witnessed in Upvan Lake and the quarries in Kalwa and Diva.

Santosh Kadam, head of the TMC’s RDMC, said, “Last year, there was a strict lockdown and thus not many ventured to the water bodies or quarries in the city. However, this year with the easing of the norms, many go out to have fun with friends at the water bodies. In all the cases, the deceased neither knew to swim well nor could they judge the depth and flow of water. A well-trained swimmer can analyse the risk. People should avoid getting in the water bodies, especially during the monsoon.”

Additional commissioner of TMC, Sandeep Malvi, added, “We will be putting some warning signs at the water bodies frequented by the people.”

The Vartak Nagar Police, under whose jurisdiction six out of the eight cases were reported, said that they have also increased the vigil at the spots where the incidents occurred.

Santosh Ghatekar, senior police inspector of Vartak Nagar Police Station, said, “We have increased patrolling along the Upvan Lake. However, Yeoor forest is huge and we cannot cover it entirely. We have taken the help of forest officials to keep a watch on the people going near Nilapani Lake.”