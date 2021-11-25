80% of Class 8 students return to Thane Zilla Parishad schools

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Thane Zilla Parishad Education Department has said that more than 80% of the students of Class 8 who had dropped out have returned to schools from this week
Published on Nov 25, 2021 09:27 PM IST
ByAnamika Gharat, Thane

For more than a year, Nitesh Singh, a 14-year-old Class 8 student from a Zilla Parishad school in Bhiwandi, worked as a ragpicker and had lost all hopes of pursuing his favourite subject, Maths, or completing his education. Recently, when he met his old school teachers and learnt that his school was re-starting, his joy knew no bounds.

Singh said, “I am the eldest among five siblings in my family and started working as a ragpicker since the lockdown to help my father, who lost his source of income. Initially, I was awaiting the reopening of schools. But, by December last year, I lost all hopes. I started teaching Maths to my younger siblings as I loved the subject. Now, with the schools reopening, I am happy to just stare at the blackboard and am eager to learn.”

Thane Zilla Parishad Education Department informed that more than 80% of the students of Class 8 who had dropped out have returned to the schools from this week. Children narrated their lockdown experiences with their teachers and classmates. Most of them expressed that they were looking forward to returning to school and completing their education.

Payal Saroj, a 16-year-old Class 8 student from another school in Bhiwandi, used to work as a cleaner in some of the godowns to fulfil the daily needs of the six members of her family. She said, “I will finally get to use paper, pen and colour chalks for drawing. I love to draw and like to read lessons in the classroom. I want to become an artist and the school will help me to become one. Teachers always used to guide me and I enrolled for the drawing exam too, but could not attempt because of lockdown. Now, I will apply again and practice more. I will have to continue my job, too, to help my family. At the same time, I want to get good marks in exams. This will encourage my siblings to do the same.”

An officer from Zilla Parishad said, “All the Class 8 schools started on Monday and 80% of students joined on the first day enthusiastically. We are looking forward to improving the attendance by next week.”

