Unwell elderly man sits with wife’s body for two days

MUMBAI: An 80-year-old man from Borivali was sitting beside the dead body of his wife for two days after she died in their house. The woman died of natural causes but since her husband was suffering from mental illness and could not make out that she had passed away, said the police.

According to the Kasturba Marg police, the decomposed body of a 78-year-old woman was found in her house at Rajendra Nagar in Borivali East on Wednesday.

Anil Avhad, senior police inspector, said that they received a call from the residents of the building about a foul smell emitting from the flat. On opening the flat, the police found the woman dead on her bed while her husband was sitting next to her. Their daughter and son-in-law live in the USA, the police officer said.

He said that their daughter called them regularly, however, for the past few days they had not called their parents.

The daughter has been informed about the death, The autopsy reports indicate that the woman died of natural causes, said Avhad.

