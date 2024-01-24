80-year-old Pydhonie resident arrested for slitting younger brother’s throat

MUMBAI: An 80-year-old Pydhonie resident slit the throat of his 72-year-old brother over a property dispute late at night on Sunday. The elder brother has been arrested while the injured brother is admitted in JJ Hospital and is said to be stable. HT Image

According to police, Jamnadas Maganlal Mehta slit the throat of his younger brother Arvind Maganlal Mehta while the latter was sleeping on his bed. “Both lived in a flat on Samuel Street in Pydhonie. Jamnadas, who is unmarried, was keen to sell the flat. But, Arvind, who lives with his 60-year-old wife Kalpana was opposed to the idea,” said a police officer from Pydhonie police station.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Though the dispute was festering for some time, Jamnadas recently found a customer and was insisting that the apartment be sold. On Sunday night, when Arvind was sleeping, he used a razor to slit his throat, said the officer. Kalpana rushed Arvind to JJ Hospital, and he is currently undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU), he added.

The Pydhonie police registered a first information report regarding the incident on Monday afternoon, based on a complaint by Arvind’s wife. Jamnadas was booked under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. He was arrested on Monday.