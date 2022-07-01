8.45L voters to vote from 41 wards in Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections

Only 30,000 voters have been added over the last six years to the voters’ list declared for the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) elections 2022. As per the voters’ list published by the corporation, the city has 8,45,524 voters compared to 8,15,067 voters in the 2015 civic polls.

Moreover, the voters have decreased further from 9,08,434 voters as per the assembly election voters’ list in 2022 as at least 62,909 names have been deleted from the list for various reasons including lack of photographs.

The ward-wise voters list for the NMMC elections 2022 has been published as per the instructions of the Election Commission. The citizens can now submit their suggestions and objections till July 3.

As per the draft list released on June 23, there are 4,69,524 male, 3,75,944 female and 56 third gender voters. In the last civic elections in 2015, there were 4,55,551 men and 3,59,516 women voters.

NMMC commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, said, “We have made the ward-wise list of draft voters available for the public at all the eight civic ward offices, the headquarters’ election office and on the civic website for easy accessibility. The Election Commission doesn’t add or remove names for ward-wise list. However, corrections can be made in case the names do not appear in the ward list despite being in the assembly list or if the ward of the voter has changed by mistake.”

The applicant should provide details of residence to rectify the mistake. The complaints can also be filed through the True Voter application.

Bangar added, “The final ward-wise list will be published on July 9. We appeal to all the citizens to check their names in the list and if there are discrepancies, submit the application to the ward offices or the headquarters or through the app.”

The elections in Navi Mumbai will be held in 41 wards of which 40 wards will have three seats each and one will have two corporators, taking the total number of corporators to 122, 11 more than the last civic elections.