MUMBAI: An 85-year-old woman from Alibag, who was reported missing after her family lost contact with her, was allegedly strangled to death by two relatives for gold ornaments weighing six to seven grams, approximately valued at ₹1 lakh, police said.

85-year-old woman murdered for 7 grams of gold

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The victim, identified as Sunanda Laxman Patil, lived alone in a tribal hamlet in Alibag taluka. Concerned family members approached the police after her mobile phone became unreachable and she could not be traced.

During the investigation, police uncovered evidence suggesting that Patil had been targeted in a planned robbery and murder. The accused, identified as Andarsh Hiraji Shedge, 32, and Ritesh Naresh Lohar, 20, are related to the victim and allegedly conspired to steal her jewellery.

The duo allegedly visited Patil on Sunday and persuaded her to accompany them on the pretext of attending a function. The murder allegedly took place in the Poynad area of Alibag taluka, where one of the accused resides.

As the missing person inquiry intensified, investigators tracked leads that pointed to the two men. During questioning, one of the accused allegedly revealed the location where the body had been disposed of. Police then recovered Patil’s body from the Mahabaleshwar ghat area on Thursday, four days after she was reported missing.

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{{^usCountry}} Both accused have been arrested. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Both accused have been arrested. {{/usCountry}}