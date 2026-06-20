THANE: Eighty-eight people, including 14 children, were hospitalized in Bhiwandi after allegedly consuming food from a roadside eatery, leading the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to seal the stall and police to register a case against its owner.

88 hospitalised for food poisoning after eating at Bhiwandi food stall

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The patients were admitted to Indira Gandhi Memorial (IGM) Hospital with complaints of vomiting, dysentery, abdominal pain, nausea and fever after reportedly eating shawarma, pizza and falooda from ‘Famous Shawarma’ in Khandu Pada.

According to police, the affected persons had consumed shawarma, pizza and falooda from a stall named ‘Famous Shawarma’ in Khandu Pada, Bhiwandi, on Wednesday night. Several customers began reporting symptoms the following morning and were rushed to the hospital.

The number of patients rose steadily through the day, reaching 88 by Friday evening. Those admitted included 41 men, 33 women and 14 children.

Dr. Madhavi Pandhare, superintendent of IGM Hospital, said, “All the patients admitted to the hospital are out of danger. We have sent biological samples to Kalwa Hospital for culture and forensic analysis to determine the cause of the suspected food poisoning.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Following the incident, the FDA sealed the eatery and collected food samples for laboratory testing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the incident, the FDA sealed the eatery and collected food samples for laboratory testing. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Senior Police Inspector Vinayak Gaikwad of Shanti Nagar police station said a case had been registered against stall owner Dilshad Ansari under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.