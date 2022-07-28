9 men gang raped an 11-yr-old for a month. Cops stumble upon case, catch accused
Nine people have been arrested in Nagpur district’s Umed town on charges of gang rape of an 11-year-old girl after police officers investigating a murder case stumbled upon information that their prime suspect was a rapist too, a senior police officer said on Thursday
Police said the girl was too scared to complain. But the prime accused, Roshan, 29, allegedly confessed to the rape in course of investigations into a murder of a man over a gold ring in which Roshan was arrested.
Nagpur rural deputy superintendent of police DSP Sanjay Purandare said the nine accused have been arrested. Police identified them as Gajanan (40), Premadas Gathibandhe (38), Govinda Nate (22), Saurabh alias Karan Rithe (22), Nitesh Fukat (30), Rakesh Mahakalkar (24), Pradyumna Karutkar (22) and Nikhil alias Pinku Narule (24).
According to the police, Roshan went to the child’s house on June 19 and got her to come to his house on some pretext and raped her along with his friend Gajanan. “Roshan and Gajanan took turns to rape the girl,” said Pramod Ghonge, in-charge of Umred police station. They threatened her not to talk about it and gave her some money. She didn’t. A few days later, Roshan got her over again, this time with another friend. This soon became a pattern. And it continued for the next month or so.
Till Roshan and another associate, Badal were arrested by the police from Akola railway station on charges of murdering one Shubham Damdu (25) from Umred, over a gold ring. During his interrogation into the murder, Roshan ended up talking about the sexual assault also.
An offence under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 376 (d) (gangrape), 376 (2) (n) (repeatedly raping the same woman), 506 (criminal intimidation) and the Protection of Children from Sexually Offences (POCSO) Act was registered, said Ghonge.
-
Mohali MC’s own building not equipped to fight fire
While the Mohali municipal corporation has been dragging its feet in ensuring fire safety arrangements at residential and commercial buildings in the city, it itself is also sitting on a tinderbox. An audit carried out by the civic body has found glaring violations of fire-safety norms at its building in Sector 68. Apart from handling the city's civic affairs, the corporation also caters to over 1,000 visitors at the five-storey building everyday.
-
Chandigarh man caught with 10 gm heroin gets six-year jail
Observing that numerous households have been ruined due to the drug menace, a local court has awarded a Sector-27 resident six years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing heroin. According to the prosecution, the police had laid a naka near Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, on December 18, 2018. In the evening, police noticed Kumar's walking away suspiciously on noticing the naka. The man revealed his name as Anil Kumar, who lived in Sector 27-C.
-
Shamlat land meant for gaushala being exploited for commercial gains: Punjab to HC
The shamlat land in Balongi, meant for a gaushala only, is being exploited for commercial gains by a Mohali society, headed by former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, the Punjab government has told the Punjab and Haryana high court. High court had stayed the lease cancellation earlier this month. The gaushala is being run on 10 acres in Balongi by former Congress cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu's trust.
-
Chandigarh’s legacy waste removal project: Firm makes lowest bid of ₹79 crore, MC to try to bring it lower
The work on removing the second lot of 7.67 metric tonnes of legacy waste at the Dadumajra landfill is likely to start soon. In its second attempt at allotting the work, the municipal corporation on Thursday opened the financial bids, in which three firms were in the running, and Aakanksha Enterprises submitted the lowest bid of ₹79.68 crore. The estimated cost of the project is around ₹67 crore.
-
Hand, foot & mouth disease spreading tentacles in Chandigarh tricity
The highly contagious hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) is spreading fast in the tricity, with as many as 24 confirmed cases being reported in a week. According to the data shared by the respective health departments on Thursday, at least 15 confirmed infections of HFMD have been reported in Panchkula within a week, followed by eight in Mohali and one in Chandigarh.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics