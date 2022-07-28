9 men gang raped an 11-yr-old for a month. Cops stumble upon case, catch accused

Nine people have been arrested in Nagpur district’s Umed town on charges of gang rape of an 11-year-old girl after police officers investigating a murder case stumbled upon information that their prime suspect was a rapist too, a senior police officer said on Thursday

Police said the girl was too scared to complain. But the prime accused, Roshan, 29, allegedly confessed to the rape in course of investigations into a murder of a man over a gold ring in which Roshan was arrested.

Nagpur rural deputy superintendent of police DSP Sanjay Purandare said the nine accused have been arrested. Police identified them as Gajanan (40), Premadas Gathibandhe (38), Govinda Nate (22), Saurabh alias Karan Rithe (22), Nitesh Fukat (30), Rakesh Mahakalkar (24), Pradyumna Karutkar (22) and Nikhil alias Pinku Narule (24).

According to the police, Roshan went to the child’s house on June 19 and got her to come to his house on some pretext and raped her along with his friend Gajanan. “Roshan and Gajanan took turns to rape the girl,” said Pramod Ghonge, in-charge of Umred police station. They threatened her not to talk about it and gave her some money. She didn’t. A few days later, Roshan got her over again, this time with another friend. This soon became a pattern. And it continued for the next month or so.

Till Roshan and another associate, Badal were arrested by the police from Akola railway station on charges of murdering one Shubham Damdu (25) from Umred, over a gold ring. During his interrogation into the murder, Roshan ended up talking about the sexual assault also.

An offence under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 376 (d) (gangrape), 376 (2) (n) (repeatedly raping the same woman), 506 (criminal intimidation) and the Protection of Children from Sexually Offences (POCSO) Act was registered, said Ghonge.