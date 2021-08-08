9 wards contribute to 54% of active cases, says Mumbai civic body data

Nine of the 24 wards in Mumbai contribute to 54% of the active Covid-19 cases in the city, according to information from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). These wards are areas corresponding to Andheri West, Borivali West, Kandivli, Goregaon, Bandra West, Mulund, Bhandup in north Mumbai and Malabar Hill in south Mumbai, with over 200 active Covid-19 cases per ward.

As of Sunday, Mumbai had 4,645 active Covid-19 cases. Of the 4,196 active Covid-19 cases, for which ward-wise data is available with the BMC, 2,267 active cases are from nine wards in north Mumbai.

The highest number of active Covid-19 cases were reported in K-West ward corresponding to Andheri West (328), followed by R-South ward corresponding to Kandivli West (303), and R-Central ward corresponding to Borivli West (286). The fewest active cases are in Dongri and Pydhonie area of B ward (8), Girgaum and Marine Lines area of C ward (38), and G/North ward corresponding to Worli (98).

However, 17 wards across the city presently have a growth rate higher than Mumbai’s overall average growth rate of Covid-19 cases – 0.04%. B ward has the lowest growth rate of 0.01%, while A ward in south Mumbai, corresponding to areas of Churchgate, Colaba and Cuffe Parade, has the highest growth rate of 0.07%. Growth rate is calculated as per the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in the past seven days. A ward currently has a total of 144 active cases.

A senior civic officer from the BMC’s public health department said, “As a general trend during the second wave, we have noticed Mumbai received more cases from suburban residential buildings, in contrast to the first wave last year, where more cases were seen in slums. The residential buildings of suburbs have seen large number of cases.”

Mumbai, on Sunday reported 305 fresh Covid-19 cases and nine deaths, taking the tally to 737,497, and toll to 15,951. The recovery rate in Mumbai is 97%, and the doubling rate is 1,642 days.

Box:

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) received 45,000 vaccine doses on Saturday night, facilitating the vaccination drive in the city on Monday. On Saturday, some public vaccination centres in the city were closed due to shortage of vaccine stock

Mumbai received 57,000 Covishield doses and 48,000 Covaxin doses on Tuesday night, which were distributed to vaccine centres on Wednesday. Following this, Mumbai had not received any fresh stock.

On Saturday, 35,484 beneficiaries were vaccinated across the city, of which 10,472 received their second dose, and 25,012 beneficiaries received their first dose. There are 432 vaccination centres across the city, of which 295 are operated by the BMC, 20 by the state or central government, and 117 are private.

So far, 1,859,100 beneficiaries have been completely vaccinated (with both doses), and 5,620,933 beneficiaries have received their second dose.