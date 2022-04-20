94 real estate projects stuck for want of Occupancy Certificates in Dronagiri
Ninety four real estate projects have been stuck for want of occupancy certificates in Dronagiri node of Navi Mumbai due to the Coastal Regulation Zone rules.
CIDCO, which has given building permissions or commencement certificates to realty developers for these projects, is unable to give OCs as the environmental clearances have not come in, realtors said.
CIDCO might have thought that it could get post-facto environmental clearances as per the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Control (MOEFCC) policy, environmentalists said. But the post-facto clearance provision was stayed by Bombay High Court in May last year following a writ petition filed by NGO Vanashakti. The stay is in force till May 6 this year.
Realtors’ apex body CREDAI-MCHI has aggressively initiated efforts to get the CRZ hurdles cleared and, in fact, the organisation tasked developer Rajesh Prajapati to resolve the knotty issue. “We are hopeful that we will be able to solve the problem soon,” Prajapati, who is moving the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA), said. He added, “We have made a representation to the government and we are hopeful of a positive response.”
In fact, the entire Dronagiri Development Plan (DP) does not have CRZ clearance, NGO NatConnect Foundation said, quoting information obtained under the Right To Information (RTI) Act from MCZMA.
“We have been following up with the various authorities including the Environment Department on the destruction of mangroves and wetlands due to the widespread landfill in Dronagiri.” NatConnect Foundation director, BN Kumar, said.
Nandakumar Pawar, head of Shri Ekvira Aai Pratrishtan, pointed out, “CIDCO, which planned the development of Dronagiri node across 2,740 hectares, has itself said the area is three metres below the sea level and that a massive landfill is required.”
To give an example, one can see the landfill up to 10 feet, equivalent to a single floor, for the railway stations being built in Uran and Bokadvira, Kumar said.
The entire Uran area is CRZ-l category land with mangroves and intertidal waters, yet CIDCO has allotted these areas for infrastructure and housing projects without any environmental clearances, Pawar said.
“The fact that mangroves have started growing again in Dronagiri in the midst of the concrete structures clearly proves that nature strikes back,” Pawar said. These plots developed by CIDCO were once lush green mangrove zones, he said.
Kumar said this is reminiscent of holding up of OCs for scores of buildings along Palm Beach Road in Navi Mumbai as they, too, do not have CRZ Clearances.
CIDCO did not respond on the issue.
PU depts asked to hold online classes for Afghan students
The departments of Panjab University have been asked to conduct all academic activities for Afghan students who are stuck in their home country in online mode. The decision has been taken based on a recommendation by a varsity panel which included dean international students, Deepti Gupta, which has been approved by the dean university instruction. The decision was taken after the Afghan students informed them about the delay in receiving their visas.
Chandigarh MC to set up city’s first plastic waste processing plant
The Chandigarh municipal corporation has decided to set up a plastic waste processing plant in the city. To decide the model and learn from experience of other cities, a high-level MC team led by MC commissioner Anindita Mitra is visiting different places which already have plastic processing plants. The team on Tuesday visited one of such facility in Surat and on Wednesday, it is due to visit Ahmedabad.
Police arrest two contract killers in murder of 25-year-old man in Thane
A 25-year-old man was allegedly killed by three of his relatives over property issues in Shil-Daighar area of Thane. The deceased was identified as Mangesh Patil of Walkan village, Thane. During questioning and checking his location, police found two persons interacting with him. Police nabbed the two accused identified as Pravin Jagtap, 26, and Rahul Suryavamshi, 25. The two contract killers have been booked under IPC Section 302.
Nationalist Congress Party Women hold morcha in Vashi demanding arrest of Naik
Nationalist Congress Party Women wing held a morcha in Vashi at the DCP office demanding the arrest of BJP MLA Ganesh Naik. While Navi Mumbai police has said that it's investigating into the matter, there have been calls for Naik's arrest. Earlier, Shiv Sena women wing had taken a morcha to Nerul police station to demand action against Naik. The protestors were carrying placards and banners slamming Naik and raised slogans against him.
Sugarcane yield target 100 quintals per acre in 2 yrs: Harpal Cheema
Co-operation and finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Tuesday said the state government has set a target to enhance sugarcane yield to 100 quintals per acre in the coming two years. In a statement here, Cheema said that a total of 1.72 crore quintals of sugarcane has been crushed by the cooperative sugar mills of the state during the 2021-22 season, which is about 20 lakh quintals more than the last crushing season.
