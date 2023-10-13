9-year-old boy drowns in Kamvari river in Bhiwandi

Bhiwandi

A 9-year-old boy drowned in the Kamvari river in Bhiwandi recently, the police said on Sunday. The police said the deceased has been identified as Vikas Vinod Singh Thakur, who lived with his parents in the Mithpada area, Shelar village, Bhiwandi.

The incident took place at Kamvari River situated at Nadi Naka, under Bhiwandi Taluka police station jurisdiction on Saturday.

Police said that Thakur along with his two friends came to the river to swim but he could not gauge the depth of the water and ventured deeper into the river and drowned.

Senior Police Inspector, Ranvir Bayas, Bhiwandi Taluka Police Station said, “Thakur friends fled from the spot due to fear after seeing he was drowning.”

“Thakur’s parents and neighbours launched a search for him when he did not come home by evening. They approached the police station about their missing son. Thereafter, two friends of Thakur narrated about the incident. We informed the fire brigade team and their team fished out the body which was taken to Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital. A post-mortem was conducted, and the body was handed over to family members for final rites.” Bayas said.

The Bhiwandi Taluka police lodged an Accidental Death Report.

