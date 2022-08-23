A raincoat failed to camouflage this thief

Mumbai: The Park Site police have arrested an employee of a courier company, who allegedly stole ₹1.5 lakh from the locker of the office using a duplicate key.

The accused wore a raincoat while committing the crime to avoid being recognised on the CCTV camera installed in the office. After watching the footage, cops questioned all the 21 employees of the company after making them wear raincoats and having them walk some distance, to spot the culprit by his gait. The offender was thus spotted.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Nisar Asfaque Sayyed, 21, a resident of Ghatkopar (west). The incident occurred on the night of August 13. It is learnt that Sayyed bought a bike a year ago and wanted to repay the loan he had taken from a relative. That’s what prompted him to hatch the plan to steal money from his office.

“He was wearing a dark saffron raincoat and black sports shoes with a white border. He opened the locker using a duplicate key and stole ₹1.5 lakh,” said senior police inspector Vinayak Mer of the Park Site police station. The incident came to light in the morning of August 14.

“We questioned all the employees which did not give us any clue. We checked the CCTV footage only to find the accused, covered in a raincoat, walking towards the locker and stealing the money. We, therefore, made all the employees wear raincoats and based on our observation, zeroed in on the accused,” Mer added.

Sayyad was subsequently taken into custody, he said. The police have recovered ₹80,000 in cash from his residence, while his raincoat and shoe were seized as evidence. He was arrested in the case and a metropolitan magistrate court has remanded him to police custody till September 3.

