A year on, families of victims of Virar hospital fire await trial
Mumbai Even after the Arnala coastal police had filed an 1,850-page chargesheet in July 2021 before the Vasai court on last year’s Vijay Vallabh Hospital fire, which led to the death of 15 Covid patients, the trial for the case is yet to begin.
The hospital, which is currently undergoing renovation to comply with state safety norms, will reopen sometime in October 2022.
The Vasai court observed that only six fire extinguishers were functional in the hospital. The 14 other extinguishers were not working and their operational validity had also expired, which the hospital management failed to renew.
Also, the hospital didn’t have an NOC, as they didn’t apply for a fire audit with the Vasai civic body. The Vasai civic body is supposed to send a private fire engineer to conduct an audit and send a report to the civic body for the NOC.
Furthermore, the hospital underused the sanctioned power supply and was not running on optimum power usage, observed the Vasai court.
“The Vasai court will soon frame the charges and start the trial,” said the police.
Meanwhile, the state government had sanctioned ₹5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased, while the Centre sanctioned ₹2 lakh each. On Saturday, relatives offered floral tributes in front of the hospital in memory of the 15 victims.
In the early hours of April 23, 2021, 15 Covid patients were charred to death after fire broke out in the intensive care unit (ICU) caused by a blast in the air-conditioner at the 90-bed hospital.
The chargesheet named the directors and owners including Bastimal Shah, his son Dr Dilip Bastimal Shah (57), and Dr Shailesh Dharamdev Pathak (48).The three were held under Sections 304 (causing death by negligence), 337 and 338 (whoever causes hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life, or the personal safety of others) of the IPC. The trio were released on bail in mid-May in 2021, by justice Surendra Tavade.
89-year-old Bylahalli Raghunath Janardan hopes to complete 4th World 10K
As Bengaluru prepares to get back to large participatory running events, an 89-year-old retired Railways officer Bylahalli Raghunath Janardan, is setting his eyes on his 4th World 10K, scheduled to be held on May 15. The USD $210,000 World Athletics Elite Label Race will witness some of the world's finest distance runners on the roads of Bengaluru as well as thousands of mass participation competitors from across India.
PM Modi receives first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award in Mumbai
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday received the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award for his selfless service to the nation and society at the 80th annual Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Awards ceremony in Mumbai. Modi, who was earlier in Jammu and Kashmir, left for Mumbai and arrived at Maharashtra's capital city at around 4.45 pm. Taking to Twitter, Modi said earlier in the day that Lata Didi's songs brought out a variety of emotions.
'Attack' on Kirit Somaiya: Devendra Fadnavis says will take up issue with Centre
Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis said on Sunday he will take up the issue of the alleged attack on Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya with the Centre. The BJP's former MP in the Lok Sabha, Somaiya, alleged that on Saturday night that he was injured in an attack by workers of the ruling Shiv Sena. Somaiya is already at loggerheads with the Maharashtra government over the INS Vikrant cheating case.
Your Space: Need strict laws, more awareness about organ donation
Organ donation regulation is still in its infancy in India, owing to the fact that organ donation is not merely a medical issue. Government facilities remain understaffed and underequipped in many places, making organ donation heavily reliant on private hospitals. This also prevents a significant number of people from being aware of the procedure of organ donation. Poor people, those who are in serious need of money will be used for such illegal practices.
Ashish Mishra surrenders after top court rejected bail in Lakhimpur Kheri case
Union minister Ajay Mishra's an accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, son Ashish Mishra, surrendered at the district jail on Sunday, a week after the Supreme Court cancelled his bail and asked him to surrender in a week. The top court had observed that the Allahabad High Court had shown "tearing hurry" in giving relief and adopted a “myopic view of the evidence".
