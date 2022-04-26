Aaditya Thackeray discusses NCMC-Railways integration with Ashwini Vaishnaw

Mumbai: Maharashtra environment and tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray met Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Delhi on Tuesday and urged him to integrate Mumbai suburban railway with the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) launched by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday. Thackeray is on a two-day visit to the national capital where he is also slated to participate in conferences related to the environment and climate change.

Thackeray, who was accompanied by Shiv Sena’s Rajya Sabha MPs Anil Desai and Priyanka Chaturvedi, said that he discussed the development of railway stations and station areas in Mumbai, coordination between the two governments in projects in Mumbai, and the role of railways in Dharavi redevelopment project.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Thackeray said, “Several projects were discussed; the main topic was the integration of the NCMC card which was launched yesterday for BEST buses. It will be integrated with Metros, so if it is integrated with the railways, it will be beneficial for Mumbaikars. I requested him to expedite the process.”

He added that the two ministers discussed station and surrounding area development along with civic services and other modes of public transport. “I also discussed smaller projects that are ongoing in the city (Mumbai), including the construction of Delisle Road, Metro-railway crossings, and other projects for which NOCs are required [from the Railways]. He has assured that a nodal officer will be appointed for better coordination.”

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) on Monday introduced the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) which can be used for BEST bus services. Later, the same card will be used for travelling in metro services, suburban trains, buses, cabs, auto-rickshaws and other utilities.