Aaditya Thackeray kicks off 3-day Konkan tour

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader and tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray is set to address a rally in Malvan, the hometown of union minister and Sena bete noire Narayan Rane, on Wednesday. Thackeray kicked off his three-day tour of Konkan districts from Sindhudurg district on Monday. The tour of the region is viewed as Sena’s attempt to strengthen its base in Konkan, its traditional stronghold, which Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are also vying for.

Thackeray, however, said that the focus of the tour is to push development works in the region. “In the last two months, Covid-19 cases have reduced so we could meet people and carry out our development work. The political aspect is always there, including strengthening the party in the parts we visit. But at the same time, the inauguration of development works carried out by the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi and taking feedback from people are to be done. Besides, it is always a pleasure to visit Konkan,” he said.

Political observers believe that the Sena’s focus on the Konkan region is also to consolidate its strength ahead of the crucial urban civic body elections in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Vasai-Virar, Kalyan-Dombivli, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Sena versus Rane tussle has intensified in the last six months. Union minister Rane was arrested by Maharashtra police in August last year over his ‘slap’ remark against chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. Rane’s son Nitesh -- a legislator from Kankavli -- was facing arrest over charges of attempted murder of a Sena functionary. Sena-led BMC has also sent notices to Rane over alleged unauthorised construction in his bungalow in Juhu, Mumbai.

Speaking to party workers in Sindhudurg’s Devgad, Thackeray said, “Our focus is on strengthening the basic infrastructure [in the region], including jetty, ports, roads, and internal roads... Love and blessings of the people of Konkan are important and therefore the saffron flag has fluttered on Mumbai.”

Before starting his speech, Thackeray asked people to occupy chairs and said in Marathi, “Basun ghya, basun ghya, ikadchya lokanne mothya mothya lokanna basavla aahe. (Please sit, the people Konkan has defeated several big people).” The remark was a veiled jibe at Narayan Rane, who was defeated in Kudal by a Sena candidate in 2014. However, Nitesh Rane won in Kankavli in 2019 against a Sena candidate.

Sena minister and guardian minister of Ratnagiri, Uday Samant said, “This is not a tour for a contest or a fight with anyone. This is a tour for the development of tourism projects in the region that would develop the region.”

Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg MP Vinayak Raut echoed Samant’s views and said, “The tour was planned keeping in mind the tourism development in Sindhudurg district, which is the state’s tourism district. Devgad sees several tourists so there is a plan for the area. Besides, Aaditya ji will meet members of the Devgad Nagar panchayat which was won by the Sena. In Vengurla there is a meeting for a marine aquarium.”

Thackeray will visit the Ratnagiri district on Tuesday and wrap up the tour on Wednesday, party leaders said.

