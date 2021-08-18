Aaditya Thackeray meets Afghan students, says he will convey their concerns to Centre

As Afghanistan was taken over by Taliban, students from the country who are studying in Maharashtra are in fear for their life. They are concerned about their stay in the state as some of their visas are about to expire and they want to extend the same. Many of them also want asylum in India.

A delegation of Afghan students met with Maharashtra protocol and environment minister Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday, who assured them of full cooperation. He also assured them that students are safe in the state. Thackeray said they would convey the concerns raised by the Afghan students to the Central government as the state government.

There are around 4,000-4,500 Afghan students studying in different parts of the state.

“There are several issues that have concerned the students from Afghanistan, who have come to Maharashtra for studies. They want to know how they can continue to stay here as the visas of some of them are about to expire as their graduation is about to complete while others have a few years in hand. They are concerned about their return. Some of them also want to take asylum in the country. I will convey all their concerns and requests to the Centre as the state government has limited jurisdiction in the matter of foreign affairs,” Thackeray said, after his meeting with Afghan students at Sahyadri guest house at Malabar Hill on Tuesday afternoon.

“It was necessary to hear their concerns and assure them that till they are in Maharashtra, they do not have to fear. They are safe and will not have to face any difficulty. We will take care of them. This is what I have assured them today,” he added.

The state protocol minister, however, refused to comment on the Taliban and their taking over of the country by force. “I cannot speak on what is happening in Afghanistan as it would be better if it remains between the two countries (India and Afghanistan),” he commended, in response to a question.

A student, who was part of the delegation, said they feared they would be killed if returned to Afghanistan. “It is unfortunate that the Taliban has taken over our country. We are afraid that our lives will be in danger if we go back to Afghanistan. We are unable to contact our families as there is no power supply. Mobile towers have been destroyed. We have come to meet Aaditya Thackeray ji to express our concerns,” he said.