Aamir Khan’s Pali Hill society to go into redevelopment

Mumbai: The housing society in Pali Hill, Bandra, where Bollywood star Aamir Khan owns several apartments, will be redeveloped. While this has been in the offing for some time, Atmosphere Realty has bagged the project now, after an intense competition between leading developers, said industry sources.

There is one building in the society with two wings, namely Bella Vista and Marina. It stands on a plot measuring 36,597 sq ft. Atmosphere Realty, which is a joint venture between Wadhwa Group, MICL Group and Chandak Group, was given the “preferred developer” letter by the society. However, a formal agreement is yet to be signed. Among the six to seven developers who presented their proposals, were K Raheja Group and Kalpataru Group. When HT reached out to Atmosphere promoters, they were unavailable to a comment.

According Bollywood sources, in the past there were many differences between two groups of members of the society. Khan, who owns several flats in both the wings, is also believed to have played an active role in the final decision.

Pali Hill is one of the premium addresses in Bandra West, the queen of the suburbs. Property rates here range between ₹1 lakh to ₹1.25 lakh per sq ft – a near equivalent of luxury apartments in Worli. Several leading developers have premium projects in this pocket including Rustomjee Parishram, Prestige Daffodils and Ashar Group’s Navroze.

