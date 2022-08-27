Abdul Sattar lands in controversy again
State agriculture minister Abdul Sattar has once again found himself in controversy, this time for allegedly hiding his assets and faking information related to his degree in election affidavits.
The court of judicial magistrate of the first class in Sillod, Aurangabad, recently issued orders to the local police to investigate the case and submit a report within 60 days.
Social activists Mahesh Shakarpelli and Abhishek Haridas had moved the election petition in the court in October 2020 against the minister for anomalies in the valuation related to the assets in the 2014 and 2019 assembly polls affidavits. The petition has been filed under section 125 of the Representation of People’s Act and sections of the Indian Penal Code.
“The court had ordered a probe earlier as well, but the police officer concerned gave the minister a clean chit. When we proved the flaws in the report, the court again ordered the police to investigate the matter. The investigating officer did not seek the documents related to the properties and educational qualification. The minister has not disclosed many of his land parcels and commercial properties in his affidavits. Many of his properties have not even been registered with the revenue authorities. Similarly, in his 2014 affidavit, he stated that he appeared for BA in 1984, while his 2019 affidavit states his qualification as FYBA,” Shankarpelli said.
The petitioners said that a criminal case has also been registered against the minister and they have also filed a complaint with the Enforcement Directorate. “We do not expect his immediate disqualification as an MLA, as he has the right to appeal to a higher court. But if the offence is proved he will face a criminal case,” Shankarpelli said.
Sattar could not be reached for a comment.
The minister was in controversy earlier this month when it came to light that his four children were among the 7,880 candidates debarred by the state education department from reappearing for the teacher eligibility test for alleged malpractices. The children allegedly procured fake certificates showing that they had cleared the exam held on January 19, 2020. Sattar had denied any wrongdoing and had asked the state government to probe how the names of his children had appeared in the list.
-
Chandigarh | Denying membership costs principal secy health, CGHS 25k
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has penalised principal secretary, health and family welfare, and the central government health scheme through the additional director for not issuing membership to a judicial member of the Railway Claim Tribunal. Dutt said that the aforementioned acts amounted to deficiency of service and unfair trade practices. It also directed them to pay ₹10,000 as compensation for deficiency in services and unfair trade practice and pay ₹7,000 as litigation expenses.
-
When Rahul Sharma bowled out Sachin Tendulkar, only to be bowled over by the master blaster
When leg-spinner Rahul Sharma had dismissed legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar during an IPL game in 2011 playing for Pune Warriors, tall and lanky Rahul had caught attention with his leg-break. Tendulkar put in a word of praise for the Jalandhar-born spinner. People would compare him with India's most successful leg-spinner Anil Kumble and within months he bagged team India berth. A nagging back injury followed by a knee injury, further put Rahul's cricket career at stake.
-
EWS admissions at Chandigarh schools to go online for next academic session
The UT education department is planning to take the admission process for economically weaker section students online for the next academic session — the process for which will start this year in November. The move to take the admission process online is among several initiatives taken up by the UT education department in a bid to increase transparency. Attendance in government schools is also being uploaded online this session as part of the larger efforts.
-
Chandigarh best among UTs in solar power installations
City Beautiful has been rated the best among UTs in solar power installation and was awarded during a function organised by the Association of Renewable Energy Agencies of States, formed by the Union ministry of new and renewable energy, on its 8th Foundation Day Ceremony at Cochin, Kerala. Chandigarh renewable energy, science & technology promotion society (CREST) was also awarded for achieving the second highest renewable energy capacity as on March 31.
-
Bribe allegations: Panjab University initiates probe, transfers JE
Days after the Panjab University Field Workers Union wrote to the varsity, alleging corruption by a junior engineer, JE Lovish was transferred from the construction office pending an inquiry. PU registrar, YP Verma said, “The JE has been transferred from the construction office till the inquiry is complete.” The union had requested for the transfer of the JE and action against him.
