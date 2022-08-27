Abdul Sattar lands in controversy again

State agriculture minister Abdul Sattar has once again found himself in controversy, this time for allegedly hiding his assets and faking information related to his degree in election affidavits.

The court of judicial magistrate of the first class in Sillod, Aurangabad, recently issued orders to the local police to investigate the case and submit a report within 60 days.

Social activists Mahesh Shakarpelli and Abhishek Haridas had moved the election petition in the court in October 2020 against the minister for anomalies in the valuation related to the assets in the 2014 and 2019 assembly polls affidavits. The petition has been filed under section 125 of the Representation of People’s Act and sections of the Indian Penal Code.

“The court had ordered a probe earlier as well, but the police officer concerned gave the minister a clean chit. When we proved the flaws in the report, the court again ordered the police to investigate the matter. The investigating officer did not seek the documents related to the properties and educational qualification. The minister has not disclosed many of his land parcels and commercial properties in his affidavits. Many of his properties have not even been registered with the revenue authorities. Similarly, in his 2014 affidavit, he stated that he appeared for BA in 1984, while his 2019 affidavit states his qualification as FYBA,” Shankarpelli said.

The petitioners said that a criminal case has also been registered against the minister and they have also filed a complaint with the Enforcement Directorate. “We do not expect his immediate disqualification as an MLA, as he has the right to appeal to a higher court. But if the offence is proved he will face a criminal case,” Shankarpelli said.

Sattar could not be reached for a comment.

The minister was in controversy earlier this month when it came to light that his four children were among the 7,880 candidates debarred by the state education department from reappearing for the teacher eligibility test for alleged malpractices. The children allegedly procured fake certificates showing that they had cleared the exam held on January 19, 2020. Sattar had denied any wrongdoing and had asked the state government to probe how the names of his children had appeared in the list.