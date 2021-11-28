AC local trains to run on harbour line in Mumbai from December 1

Mumbai Commuters travelling on the harbour line of the Central Railway will be able to travel in the Air-Conditioned (AC) compartments from December 1.

The Central Railway has decided to operate 12 AC local train services between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Panvel railway station from Wednesday. They have decided to operate three AC local trains during peak hours in the morning and evening. Each train is expected to cover 12 rounds in a day, said a senior railway official.

Currently, 26 AC local train services are operational on the Central Railway mainline between CSMT-Kalyan and trans-harbour railway line between Thane and Vashi railway stations. On average, as many as 3000 commuters take the AC local trains every day.

The first AC local train on the Central Railway was introduced on the trans-harbour railway line in January 2020. The train services were later suspended due to Covid-19 cases in the city.

The railway ministry is also considering a proposal on reducing fares of the AC local train in order to increase the patronage of the trains. The fares of the AC local train are likely to be priced on par with the fares of the metro rail.

Meanwhile, the railways have also extended their suburban train services operating between CSMT-Andheri to CSMT-Goregaon for seamless travel of the passengers.

Anil Kumar Lahoti, general manager, Central Railway shares that currently, 44 local train services operate between CSMT and Andheri railway stations that will be extended till Goregaon for comfortable commute. “This will help passengers to save time and travel seamlessly between Navi Mumbai and Mumbai. Also, all local train services between CSMT-Andheri and Panvel-Andheri railway stations will be extended to Goregaon railway stations on the harbour railway,” informed Anil Kumar Lahoti.