ACB finds Lamborghini, gold and diamond jewellery at former MLA’s house

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has found a Lamborghini, and gold and diamond jewellery worth ₹1.5 crore during a search at the house of former Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Narendra Mehta and his wife Suman.

The ACB had on Thursday registered a case against Narendra Mehta and his wife Suman Mehta at the Navghar police station in Mira-Bhayandar under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

“The case was registered against Mehta for amassing disproportionate assets of more than ₹8.25 crore which is well above his known source of income while he was the municipal corporator and later MLA (public servant) from 2006 to 2015,” the ACB said in a statement

According to an ACB official, the search at Mehta’s residence in Mira-Bhayandar went on for several hours and officials found ₹3.75 crore worth of Lamborghini and two other cars.

The agency formed to investigate the offences of bribery and corruption further found 1.5 kg of gold and other diamond jewellery.

“We have found several other property papers, paper to some bank accounts and lockers we are evaluating everything. After that a call will be taken on further steps,” said an ACB official.

The police have also found papers related to properties in Mira Road.

The investigation is carried by the Thane ACB under the guidance of additional director general of police, Prabhat Kumar and Superintendent of Thane Unit, Punjabrao Ugale, said the officials.

As reported earlier, Mehta had gifted the Lamborghini to his wife in 2016 on her birthday. Suman had lost control of the car seconds after she started driving and rammed it into a stationary autorickshaw in August 2016.

Mehta, a businessman, joined politics in 2002 and has served as the BJP party president from Mira-Bhayandar, later becoming the Mayor and even the MLA in 2014. Mehta lost the election to BJP rebel and independent candidate Geeta Jain in 2019 and later resigned from the party.