Mumbai: When Dombivli East resident Shubhangi Joshi, 55, went to cast her vote at polling booth number 49, where she is enrolled as a voter, she was told that someone else had already voted in her name. Accusations of bogus voting in Dombivli

“I have heard about bogus voting of course, but this is the first time I’ve experienced it myself,” said an aghast Joshi, wondering how someone else voted on her behalf even though voter documents and lists were verified by multiple officials. Though she was allowed to vote via ballot after she requested polling officials, she discovered that 3-4 other voters had faced a similar issue.

“There should be a system to identify those who vote fraudulently in our names. Action must be taken against them,” she said. Bogus voting can be stopped only when action is taken against the concerned individuals, she added.