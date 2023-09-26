Accused flees police station, attacks himself and sub-inspector with knife

MUMBAI: A 30-year-old man, booked in an Arms Act case, fled the Cuffe Parade police station after seeking permission from the officials for drinking water. The accused, identified as Gulam Mustafa Shaikh, ran and hid near a metro construction site. The police chased him and he pulled out a short knife and stabbed himself and a police-sub-inspector who had gone to catch him.According to the police, Shaikh was booked in an Arms Act case and had been summoned to the police station in connection with the case. “When he came to the police station and was questioned by police officers, he sought to excuse himself saying he wanted to drink water and fled from the police station. We traced him to a Metro train godown near the World Trade Centre. When our team went there, he removed a dagger and a blade,” said the police officer.

Initially, he started stabbing himself with it and when the cops asked him to drop the weapon, he threatened them. “When our teams tried to stop him, he slashed sub-inspector Rupesh Bhagwat several times on his arms,” said the police officer.

The police teams then rushed Shaikh to GT Hospital for treatment and later shifted to JJ Hospital. Meanwhile, sub-inspector Bhagwat was treated at GT Hospital and discharged after treatment.

“We will arrest Shaikh after he is discharged from the hospital. He was under the influence of drugs when he fled and attacked police teams,” said the police officer.

Shaikh has been booked by the Cuffe Parade police under sections 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 322 (voluntarily causing hurt to any person being a public servant in the discharge of his duty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (ii) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

