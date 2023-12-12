Accused in Kamala Mills fire case granted permission to travel abroad

Mumbai: The sessions court has granted permission to Yug Ravindersingh Tuli, one of the accused in the 2017 Kamala Mills rooftop fire case, to travel to Dubai and Bangkok for business purposes from December 12 to December 24. Tuli, a co-owner of Mojo’s Bistro, a venue affected by the fire that claimed 14 lives, sought the court’s approval for his overseas business trip. HT Image

The additional sessions judge, S N Patil, noted that Tuli had previously been permitted to travel abroad without misusing the court’s granted liberty. “The accused/applicant (Tuli) shall provide the details of his travel plan in advance to the officer in charge of the concerned police station,” said the order. The court further directed Tuli to surrender his passport and collect the previously provided security deposit of ₹7 lakh on his return.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Tuli, arrested for culpable homicide not amounting to murder in connection with the Kamala Mills fire, had been on the run since his inclusion in the FIR on January 6, 2018. The Fire Brigade’s preliminary probe suggested that the fire originated from Mojo’s Bistro due to flying charcoal embers from a hookah.

Despite Tuli’s earlier claims of having no role in the day-to-day operations of the hookah parlour, he was arrested in mid-January after the sessions court rejected his bail plea. Tuli, a Nagpur-based businessman, and Yug Pathak, co-owner and son of a retired director general of police, face charges under sections 304 and 338 of the Indian Penal Code, relating to culpable homicide and causing grievous hurt, respectively.