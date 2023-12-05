Navi Mumbai: Twelve stray dogs in Veshvi village, Uran, have suffered severe acid-induced injuries, raising concern among animal activists who suspect deliberate cruelty towards the animals.

Acid attacks on 12 stray dogs in Uran alarms animal activists

Animal lover Rashmee Madhavi, 35, a resident of the same village discovered the injured dogs. Madhavi said, “Around November 25, my husband called and informed me about a dog who suffered a leg injury and the skin had peeled off. Thinking the injury may be due to some regular accident, I nursed him and gave him food and water. Next day when I went to feed him again, his condition had deteriorated.”

While Madhavi was planning to take the injured dog to the hospital, they found several dogs who had identical injuries indicating burnt skin on different parts of their body. They noticed seven such dogs in a day. Unable to understand where to take the injured dogs for treatment, she called Anamika Chaudhary, Founder of Hands That Heal Animal Foundation in Navi Mumbai, which has a vet on call. The Madhavi couple immediately transported the injured dogs to the shelter and began to search for more such dogs in the area. The injuries, resembling burns, were identified as acid-induced, with three dogs succumbing to their injuries before treatment could begin.

Chaudhary stated, “After starting their treatment, we found that these injuries are burn injuries which are possible only with acid. It was really shocking for us that we started getting dogs with similar injuries and the count has now reached 12. These injuries are so dangerous that the animals’ condition is deteriorating day by day. Villagers are also trying to identify the perpetrator behind these heinous acts.”

While the focus has been on treating the injured dogs, Chaudhary assured that filing an FIR is a priority. She mentioned, “Our first priority was to search and treat the injured dogs, and that’s why filing an FIR has been delayed. We will soon file an FIR, and the search for the individual responsible has already commenced.”

