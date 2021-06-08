Active cases fall by 73% in a month in Maharashtra

Maharashtra on Monday recorded 10,219 new Covid-19 cases while the number of active cases has shown a sharp decline. There are currently 174,320 active patients in the state. This was an approximate 73% decrease compared to a month ago on May 7 when the state had 654,788 active cases.

Various factors such as ramping of tests, faster diagnosis as well as availability of medication have contributed to this decline.

Pune has the highest number of active Covid-19 cases in the state with 19,645 cases as on Monday, down from 120,512 active cases on May 7. Kolhapur ranks second with 18,520 active cases. On May 7, Kolhapur was hardly in the spotlight as it clocked 14,491 active patients.

Mumbai ranked third on both the occasions as it recorded 17,791 active cases on Monday, down from 54,162 cases a month ago.

Dr Subhash Salunke, advisor to the state on Covid-19 management, attributed the fall in active cases to the reduction in daily Covid-19 cases. “The lockdown as well as other factors such as ramping up of tests and regular supply of medicines ensured reduction of cases. In areas like Kolhapur, the virus came late and hence, active cases there will come down in the next 15 days,” said Salunke.

Dr Jeevan Jain, a physician from Lalbaug who has treated more than 15,000 Covid-19 patients, said it indicates the Covid has peaked and is on decline. “We will see lesser number of active cases in the coming days. We are also seeing good recovery rates. It indicates the second wave is waning and will soon become history,” said Dr Jain.

A total of 187,172 tests were conducted on Monday. The total case tally since the outbreak of the pandemic has now reached 5,842,000. Death toll stands at 100,470 with Mumbai leading with 14,999 deaths, followed by Pune at 13,391 deaths.

Mumbai recorded 730 new Covid cases and 28 deaths on Monday, taking case tally to 711,373 and toll to 14,999.

In order to contain the Covid-19 surge, a strict lockdown has been imposed in Ratnagiri in the Konkan region till June 9. Metros like Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad and Nashik witnessed huge traffic snarls on Monday morning in view of the easing of restrictions.

In Nanded, health workers sat staged an agitation, demanding pending dues which they have not received since the past three months. At Beed, social worker Ranjit Kadam celebrated his birthday by donating food items to a Covid-19 centre.