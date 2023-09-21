Actor Ranbir Kapoor rents 7000 sq ft apartment in Trump Towers, Pune

Mumbai: Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor has leased a nearly 7,000 sq ft apartment in Trump Towers in Pune for an annual rent of ₹48 lakh.

The actor has signed a leave and license agreement to rent a 6,094 sq ft apartment on the 10th floor of Trump Towers in Pune’s Kalyani Nagar on September 15.

The apartment was leased from Duro Shox Pvt Ltd, a leading Pune-based manufacturer in the engineering and vehicle component industry, for a rent of ₹four lakh per month, according to registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com

The agreement terms said that the monthly rent would escalate to ₹4.2 lakh in the second year, and ₹4.41 lakh in the third year.

Duroshox is a company founded by Anil Goel and his son Anshul Goel is the CEO and Managing Director of the company. Duroshox is a global player in solutions related to vibration isolation, motion control, comfort, damping and vehicle suspensions and works with global original engine manfuacturers. It counts among clients brands like Toyota, Ford Motors, Volvo, Daimler, Hyundai, and John Deere among others, according to the company website.

The 23-storey Trump Towers in Pune are developed by Atul Chordia-led Panchshil Realty. The twin towers in Pune are the first Trump Towers in India and offer 46 luxurious five-bedroom condominiums, offering views of the Aga Khan Palace and Joggers’ Park.

Through its India representative Tribeca Developers, The Trump Organisation has licensing arrangements for three other Trump Towers properties including with Macrotech Developers in Mumbai, and with M3M Group in Gurugram with M3M group and Unimark Group in Kolkata. Gurugram and Kolkata projects are ongoing.

In December 2022, Donald Trump Jr, Executive Vice President, The Trump Organization visited Pune to celebrate 10 years of their tie-up with Tribeca and announced that they would be expanding their portfolio in India.

