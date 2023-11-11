Actor Ranveer Singh sells two flats in Goregaon project for 15.24 crore

Mumbai: Actor Ranveer Singh has sold two flats in an luxury tower in Goregaon for ₹15.24 crore.

38 year old Singh and his mother Anju Jugjeet Singh Bhavnani signed an agreement for sale for the two flats 4303 and 4304 on the 43rd floor in Tower A of Oberoi Exquisite in Goregaon with another resident in the same complex in Tower C, according to documents accessed and shared by IndexTap.com

The flats, purchased by the actor in December 2014 for ₹4.64 crore each, admeasure 1,324 sq ft of carpet each and come with three parkings each. The agreement value for each flat is ₹7.62 crore. The purchase paid a stamp duty of ₹45.75 lakh on each flat.

Oberoi Exquisite is a luxury complex developed by Oberoi Realty as part of the residential and commercial cluster close to the Oberoi Mall on the Western Express Highway.

Singh is an active real estate investor, and purchased a quadruplex in Bandra West for ₹119 crore in July 2022. The four flats in a sea-facing building were purchased by Singh and his father Jugjeet Bhavnani’s firm Oh Five Oh Media Works LLP.

The four flats were located from 16th floor to 19th floor in Sagar Reshim,, co-operative housing society on Bandstand with a combined carpet area of 11,266 and an exclusive terrace spanned 1,300 sq ft.

A number of Bollywood stars including Amitabh Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan, Karthik Aryan, Manoj Bajpayee, Ajay Devgn and Kajol, Preity Zinta, Sonakshi Sinha have invested in commercial office spaces and residential apartments in recent months.

