Actor Veena Kapoor: My son did not kill me!

Mumbai: For the past 10 days, actor Veena Kapoor has been explaining to friends and family that she is indeed alive. Ever since the news of one Veena Kapoor being clobbered to death by her son with a baseball bat broke on December 7, she has been inundated with calls from acquaintances enquiring if it’s her. On Wednesday, Kapoor approached the police to file a complaint against those spreading such “rumours”

“Since the last few days, I have been constantly telling people that I am alive,” said Kapoor.

What added to the confusion was that the now-deceased Veena Kapoor acted with her namesake in a Punjabi serial.

The murder of Kapoor, a Juhu resident, by her son Sachin rocked the city last week. Sachin, along with a house help, had disposed of the body in a valley near Matheran, from which it was recovered. Sachin and the house help Chhotu Mandal have been arrested.

Following this incident, the actress said people have been uploading condolence messages on her social media pages and even posting abuses for her son. “I am tired of explaining to people that I am not dead. I have started shooting for my new television serial and I have been constantly answering calls just to confirm that was not killed,” said Kapoor.

In her complaint, Kapoor told the police that many people are spreading rumours about her on social media. She said she was frustrated after her photos with such messages went viral. The Dindoshi police said that there must be some confusion as the two had acted together in a Punjabi serial. “We have registered a non-cognizable complaint based on the actor’s charges,” said Jeevan Kharat, senior police inspector of Dindoshi police station.