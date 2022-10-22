Actress Aastha Ssidana loses 1.65L to KYC fraud

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Oct 22, 2022

HT Correspondent

Mumbai Actress Aastha Ssidana, who recently made her Bollywood debut in the Amitabh Bachchan-Ajay Devgn starrer Runway 34, fell prey to a KYC fraud, losing 1.65 lakh.

“Ssidana received a text message on Tuesday afternoon, asking her to update her KYC for her PayTM account. She opened the link and received a call from a man, who convinced her to reveal her PayTM PIN, claiming it was part of the process. She gave her PIN and a couple of hours later, 1.65 lakh from her PayTM account had been debited,” said an officer with the Khar police station. A cheating case has been registered under the IPC, along with relevant sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

The police are now trying to trace the location of the caller as well as the details of the account to which the money was debited.

