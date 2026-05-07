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Adharwadi jail inmate dies, family accuses prison staff of negligence

Family members staged a protest in front of the Central Hospital, demanding strict action against those responsible and warning of further agitation if justice was not served

Published on: May 07, 2026 05:24 am IST
By Kaptan Mali
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THANE: An undertrial lodged at Aadharwadi jail in Kalyan died on Tuesday after reportedly complaining of chest pain, triggering allegations of negligence on the part of jail authorities. The undertrial, identified as Rishikesh Pawar, was arrested in connection with an attempt to murder case registered at the Hill Line Police Station in Ulhasnagar on April 20 and later remanded in judicial custody, jail authorities said.

Rishikesh Pawar, deceased

According to Pawar’s relatives, he complained of chest pain around 5pm on Tuesday, but was shifted to the Central Hospital in Ulhasnagar only around 9:30pm - that too in the vehicle of the jail superintendent and not an ambulance. Family members questioned the delay and asked why immediate medical attention was not provided when he first reported the symptoms.

They also staged a protest in front of the Central Hospital, demanding strict action against those responsible and warning of further agitation if justice was not served.

The Khadakpada police, under whose jurisdiction the jail falls, have registered an accidental death report (ADR) in the matter and initiated an investigation.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Aadharwadi jail superintendent Pradeep Jagtap denied the allegations of delay in providing medical care to Pawar.

 
chest pain kalyan
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