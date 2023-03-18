Adulterated milk racket busted, two arrested

MUMBAI: The Versova police on Thursday busted a milk adulteration racket by arresting two people in Bharat Nagar.

The accused have been identified as Ramlingaya Lingaya Gajji and Katmaiyya Narsimha Pulipaluppula.

The accused were found with several empty milk packets and equipment to refill those packets with diluted milk.

Acting on a tip-off, the unit 9 of crime branch and Versova police along with officials from Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) raided the premises in Versova village in the early hours of Thursday.

A police officer said that the duo would mix the milk from the packets they obtained with water before refilling and sealing the packets with diluted milk. Along with several empty packets of branded milk, they had a candle, lighter, scissors and other things that they used for resealing the packets.

Packages of 291 litres of milk which had been poured into large containers based on their type and brand were also found at the site. The FDA officials have taken samples of the milk.

“The accused were presented in court on Friday morning and were sent to judicial custody,” a police officer said.