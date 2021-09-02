Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Advisory to control crowding during festivals came from Centre, says Sena

In an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana, the Sena called the demand for reopening temples inhuman as the country faces the threat of a third Covid-19 wave
By Swapnil Rawal
PUBLISHED ON SEP 02, 2021 01:45 PM IST
Representational Image. (HT archive)

Maharashtra’s ruling Shiv Sena on Thursday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) over the protests to reopen temples and carrying out the Dahi Handi celebration this week. It asked them to hold protests in Delhi and send a delegation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah as the advisory for crowd control during the festive season came from the Centre.

In an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana, the Sena called the demand for reopening temples inhuman as the country faces the threat of a third Covid-19 wave.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said the government is not against any religion or festivals but against Covid-19.

The statement came on the day MNS leaders defied orders and celebrated the Dahi Handi festival in Mumbai and Thane while the BJP questioned Sena’s Hindutva credentials. The BJP also staged protests across the state demanding reopening of temples. The restrictions on Dahi Handi celebrations in Maharashtra triggered a war of words with BJP leaders questioning the “selective” restrictions on Hindu festivals.

“Your beloved central government has warned of a third wave. The Centre has written to the Thackeray government saying ‘there is a threat of the third wave. Remain cautious during festivals like Dahi Handi and Ganeshotsav’. Now you would not even listen to... Delhi? The Centre has sent guidelines for crowd control and festivities. Then why do not you show the courage to do a protest in Delhi? Take a delegation to Delhi and meet the Prime Minister and home minister,” the editorial said. It added an atmosphere was being created to paint the Thackeray government as anti-Hindu.

In a veiled attack on MNS, the Sena said some “non-existent” political party did the “brave” thing of breaking Dahi Handis. “This political party is completely non-existent today... But its agenda is to oppose for the sake of opposing...”

