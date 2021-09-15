Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Afghanistan guns down opponents, here Pegasus is used to defeat them, says Sena
Afghanistan guns down opponents, here Pegasus is used to defeat them, says Sena

An editorial in Sena mouthpiece said that the Centre was playing ‘hide and seek’ on the Pegasus issue and has been running away from replying to questions from Opposition in the Parliament, and now by the Supreme Court
By Swapnil Rawal, Mumbai
UPDATED ON SEP 15, 2021 10:37 PM IST
“In Afghanistan, opponents are shot dead. Here mediums like Pegasus are used to defeat opponents,” the mouthpiece said. (AFP)

Shiv Sena slammed Centre over its refusal to file an affidavit regarding the Pegasus snooping row, stating it is a matter of national security. Sena mouthpiece Saamana on Wednesday attacked Centre saying in Afghanistan opponents are gunned down, while here means like Pegasus are used to defeat political opponents.

The government on Monday said it had nothing to hide but cited “national security” as a reason to not file a detailed affidavit in response to petitions in Supreme Court seeking a formal inquiry into the Pegasus spyware row.

An editorial in Sena mouthpiece said that the Centre was playing ‘hide and seek’ on the issue and has been running away from replying to questions from Opposition in the Parliament, and now by the Supreme Court. In an attack on the Central government, the editorial remarked, “Centre has decided that Parliament and courts must not be given importance.”

International media had earlier in July reported that more than 300 verified mobile phone numbers, including of two serving Central ministers, over 40 journalists, three opposition leaders, activists in India could have been targeted, for hacking through the Israeli spyware, which is sold only to government agencies.

“What was the exact threat to the nation from two Central ministers, Rahul Gandhi and Opposition leaders, a few journalists, army officers that Pegasus had to be used to spy on them?” the editorial asked. It further said that the Centre told the SC that the issue involves aspects of national security, hence it cannot be debated on affidavit.

“The issue of national security is important, there are no differences over that. But it does not mean that only the Modi government is worried about national security and not the Opposition parties in Parliament and our Supreme Court... In Afghanistan, opponents are shot dead. Here mediums like Pegasus are used to defeat opponents,” the mouthpiece said.

As a policy of the Maharashtra unit of Bharatiya Janata Party, it does not respond to criticism or remarks made in Saamana editorials.

