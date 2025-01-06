Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jan 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

After a temporary dip, Sunday AQI rose to 162

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 06, 2025 08:22 AM IST

MUMBAI's air quality worsens to AQI 162; Borivali improves, Ghatkopar remains 'very poor'. High temps affect pollution levels; max 35°C forecasted.

MUMBAI: After Mumbai saw an improvement in the air quality index (AQI) for three consecutive days after precautionary measures like ban on construction sites were taken by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) last week, the city’s AQI once again rose to 162 from 156 on Sunday, which is considered moderate.

Mumbai, India - Jan. 5, 2025:Haze seen over the city skyline at Mahalaxmi Race course, in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, January 5, 2025. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)
Mumbai, India - Jan. 5, 2025:Haze seen over the city skyline at Mahalaxmi Race course, in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, January 5, 2025. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Borivali East saw a significant dip from 304 to 126, while Ghatkopar, at 304, still reeled in the ‘very poor’ category. Sewri at 205 and Shivaji Nagar at 229 were in the ‘poor category’.

Out of the 20 stations, 14 reeled in the moderate category while four were in ‘poor’ category. Those vulnerable and with pre-existing respiratory illnesses are advised to avoid prolonged outdoor physical exertion.

The Colaba station recorded a maximum of 34°C and minimum of 20°C on Sunday, which was 0.2­° and 1.9° higher than the normal range respectively. On Friday, the city experienced the warmest January in eight years.

High temperatures speeds up Ozone (O3) production and the rates of chemical reactions. Consequently, O3 and PM10 were found to be the primary pollutants on Sunday as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The maximum temperatures are forecasted to be between 32°C and 35°C this week.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 06, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On