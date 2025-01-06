After a temporary dip, Sunday AQI rose to 162

MUMBAI: After Mumbai saw an improvement in the air quality index (AQI) for three consecutive days after precautionary measures like ban on construction sites were taken by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) last week, the city’s AQI once again rose to 162 from 156 on Sunday, which is considered moderate. Mumbai, India - Jan. 5, 2025:Haze seen over the city skyline at Mahalaxmi Race course, in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, January 5, 2025. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Borivali East saw a significant dip from 304 to 126, while Ghatkopar, at 304, still reeled in the ‘very poor’ category. Sewri at 205 and Shivaji Nagar at 229 were in the ‘poor category’.

Out of the 20 stations, 14 reeled in the moderate category while four were in ‘poor’ category. Those vulnerable and with pre-existing respiratory illnesses are advised to avoid prolonged outdoor physical exertion.

The Colaba station recorded a maximum of 34°C and minimum of 20°C on Sunday, which was 0.2­° and 1.9° higher than the normal range respectively. On Friday, the city experienced the warmest January in eight years.

High temperatures speeds up Ozone (O3) production and the rates of chemical reactions. Consequently, O3 and PM10 were found to be the primary pollutants on Sunday as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The maximum temperatures are forecasted to be between 32°C and 35°C this week.