After almost two weeks of imprisonment, Navneet and Ravi Rana released from jail

Mumbai: Lok Sabha MP Navneet Kaur Rana and her husband and independent MLA Ravi Rana were released from prison on Thursday after 12 days of incarceration.

The two independent lawmakers were arrested on April 23 for threatening to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside ‘Matoshree,’ which is the official residence of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray at Kalanagar in Bandra East.

The announcement had led to a massive deployment of Shiv Sainiks outside Matoshree and the Rana residence at nearby Khar. The couple withdrew their plan citing the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Mumbai. They were later arrested by the Khar police and booked on charges of sedition and for allegedly promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion and race. The Ranas were granted bail on Wednesday with a condition that they would not speak to the media about the case.

While Navneet Rana is an independent Lok Sabha MP from Amravati in Vidarbha, her husband is a three-term MLA from Badnera in the district.

Navneet Rana was released from the Byculla prison around 2 PM on Thursday and was taken to the Lilavati Hospital as she was said to be suffering from chest pain, body ache, and hypertension.

“I am ashamed that in Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray has shown how a mafia raj works. Bhakts who wanted to recite the Hanuman Chalisa were incarcerated in jail for 10 to 12 days and it is the limit of shamelessness and cruelty that MP Navneet Rana had to be admitted to hospital from jail. Let the Almighty free Maharashtra from the clutches of this mafia government,” said BJP leader and former Lok Sabha MP Kirit Somaiya, who met her at the hospital.

Ravi Rana was released from the Taloja central jail later in the day and went to meet his wife at the hospital and was accompanied by Somaiya. He claimed that Navneet Rana was facing medical problems in jail.

Meanwhile, for the second consecutive day, a team of officials from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday visited the residence of the Ranas in Khar to inspect the premises for unauthorised construction. However, the team was yet again unable to conduct the inspection as there was no one at home. BMC officials had visited the Rana residence on Wednesday for the inspection but had to return as no one was home. Earlier this week, the H/West ward office served a notice of inspection to the Ranas, for their Khar residence on the 8th floor of Lavie building.

Vinayak Vispute, assistant commissioner of the H/West ward said, “We called the personal assistant of the Ranas, who requested a 2-3 days’ time to facilitate the inspection by ensuring someone is home. The PA told BMC that they will write a letter requesting 2-3 days’ time. Since this is a private property, the request is valid, and we have granted them the time required.”

The notice to the Rana couple was issued by the designated officer of the H/West ward office under section 488 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act (1888), which authorises civic officials to enter the premises, inspect the premises for unauthorised construction, and take photographs and measurements where necessary.

(Inputs by Eeshanpriya MS)