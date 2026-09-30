After criticism, Raj, Uddhav invite all opposition parties to join anti-EC protest

MUMBAI: After facing censure for announcing a protest against chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and his alleged mishandling of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise without discussing this with other opposition parties, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Tuesday began communicating with the Congress and other MVA parties to join the protest on October 4. Significantly, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said that Raj Thackeray had got in touch with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for this.

Mumbai, India. Sep 29, 2026 - Maharashtra Nav Nirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray announced a joint protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) on October 04, 2026, from Byculla, Richardson & Cruddas Company to the BMC head office. The announcement was made during the joint Press Conference at Raj Thackeray`s residence, Shivtirth. Mumbai, India. Sep 29, 2026. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

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The Thackeray cousins formally announced the protest march and also avowed their support to the Cockroach Janata Party agitation at Shivaji Park on October 2 at a joint press conference at Raj Thackeray’s residence. Raj announced that the October 4 morcha would be from Byculla to the BMC headquarters near Azad Maidan.

“We have been speaking against the EC and misuse of EVMs for a long time,” said Raj. “This is not a morcha against any political party but against the EC, and any party can join us.” The MNS chief also pointed out that the protest would not have any party flag, and instructed supporters to carry only the Indian tricolour, as the fight was to “save Indian democracy”.

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{{^usCountry}} Referring to the CJP protest in Mumbai, Uddhav Thackeray said the Sena (UBT) and MNS would support the pressure group like they did in its CJP in its Jantar Mantar protest. “We are with all those who want to save democracy,” he said. “But this does not mean that we will go up on any dais.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Referring to the CJP protest in Mumbai, Uddhav Thackeray said the Sena (UBT) and MNS would support the pressure group like they did in its CJP in its Jantar Mantar protest. “We are with all those who want to save democracy,” he said. “But this does not mean that we will go up on any dais.” {{/usCountry}}

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Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said that Rahul Gandhi and MNS Raj Thackeray were having a dialogue. “Why shouldn’t they? All opposition parties are talking to one another on this issue,” he said. “This is the first spark from Mumbai against corrupt CEC Gynanesh Kumar.”

Reacting to the Thackerays’ announcement, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that everyone had a right to protest in a democracy. “I won’t criticise anyone,” he said. “But they must understand the issues they are fighting for and whether the examples cited are right or wrong. We will comment after the agitation is over.”

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BJP spokesperson Navnath Ban said, “Before blaming the Election Commission, the Shiv Sena (UBT) should introspect on the reasons for its own defeat. How can CEC Gyanesh Kumar be held responsible for their defeat in Maharashtra when he was not the CEC at the time? If they cannot even manage their booth-level heads and BLA-2 representatives, why blame the EC?”