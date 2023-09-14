After two dengue deaths, Panvel civic body starts survey

Navi Mumbai: Two notified deaths in Panvel region in the span of two weeks due to dengue has worried the residents over growing mosquitoes menace in the area.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kamothe resident Shriya Singh (17), a Class XII student aspiring to be a doctor, passed away on September 9 after suffering from high fever due to dengue. On August 26 Abhilasha Salve (29), another resident of Taloja phase 2, Shirke Labor Camp, had also died due to the same affliction.

The Panvel residents, through social media and emails, are seeking stringent measures from the corporation and even taking legal action against builders not adhering to any preventive measures. “The Panvel Municipal Corporation needs to take action like those seen during Covid as the illness has spread extensively in areas like Kamothe and other parts of Panvel. The young girl suffered multiple organ failure. Has the corporation considered initiating legal action against the water logging seen at various construction sites and have they increased fogging and spraying of larvicide? “ questioned social activist Deepak Singh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The suspected cases of malaria and dengue has seen an increase in the past three months. In July, the number of suspected dengue cases were pegged at 115 case and in August, the number increased to 126 cases. As of the first week of September, 35 people had tested positive for dengue. “As per the medical department, in both instances of deaths, the moquito breeding spots were found within their own house or locality. In case of Shriya Singh, the mosquito eggs were found in the potted plants kept in their balcony and at the labor camp site, the health workers surveying the area had found large containers filled with water kept without covers, which became ideal spot for mosquitoes to lay eggs,” said a senior medical officer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Following the deaths, the municipal corporation has intensified their activities towards creating awareness in the community about ways to prevent an outbreak. Additionally the health workers have commenced door to door surveys to identify new breeding spots. “ It is the standard operating procedure that following any death, the entire area is personally inspected by the team of health workers. Each and every household is inspected for water logging or any kind of stagnant water which could lead to mosquito breeding. The household individuals are briefed about the precautions to be followed as well as any one showing any symptoms of fever or weakness; their blood samples are collected and sent for testing,” said the Medical Officer Health (MOH) Dr Anand Gosavi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Accordingly, following the death at the Labor Camp, a total of 2,242 people were screened for dengue. The camp was found to have 356 homes. A total of 452 containers filled with water were inspected, of these 15 containers were found to be having larvae. “A similar survey has now started from Monday in sector 21 of Kamothe where the 18 year old victim resided. Six teams of health workers have begun visiting each and every household to trace fresh larvaes. These are destroyed scientifically. The entire area survey will be completed within the next seven days,” said the official .

Box

Total population surveyed in Kamothe sector 21 since Monday – 795

Total houses surveyed – 209 units

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Total containers found with stagnant water - 222 units

Total containers found to be contaminated with larvae breeding- 5

Fever samples sent for testing - 4

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON