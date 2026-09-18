Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Several parts of Maharashtra's Marathwada region received rains after a prolonged dry spell, while five people, including a couple, were killed in two separate lightning strikes in rural parts of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, officials said on Friday.

After long dry spell, parts of Marathwada receive rains; 5 killed in lightning strikes

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Thirty-one revenue circles across five districts in the region recorded rainfall of more than 65 mm in a single day on Thursday. The highest precipitation, 126 mm, was recorded in Zari revenue circle of Parbhani district, according to an official report from the Divisional Commissioner's office here.

The Zari circle was followed by Sirsala circle in Parli tehsil of Beed district with 112.5 mm and Pedgaon in Parbhani with 111.5 mm rainfall, it said.

In Wahulkheda village in Kannad tehsil of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, three people died after lightning struck a tree under which they had taken shelter from rain, an official said.

The deceased were identified as Hamida Sayyed , Tasleem Sayyed and Almira Sayyed .

Three other individuals, Hafiz Sayyed , Anisa Sayyed and Farzana Sayyed , were injured and were undergoing treatment, the official said.

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{{^usCountry}} In another incident at Dahigaon in Sillod tehsil, a couple died when lightning struck the hut where they had taken shelter to escape downpour. The deceased were farmer Manohar Dudhe and his wife Parvatabai, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In another incident at Dahigaon in Sillod tehsil, a couple died when lightning struck the hut where they had taken shelter to escape downpour. The deceased were farmer Manohar Dudhe and his wife Parvatabai, he said. {{/usCountry}}

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The couple's son, Pandharinath Dudhe, was injured in the incident and was undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, all eight districts of Marathwada in central Maharashtra received average rainfall ranging from 5.4 mm to 41.8 mm on Thursday, following a prolonged dry spell.

The average expected rainfall in Marathwada during the monsoon season is 679.5 mm. The semi-arid region has so far received 423.3 mm, or 62.3 per cent, of the expected rainfall, leaving a deficit of 37.3 per cent, the report said.

Rainfall of more than 65 mm was recorded in a single day in 31 revenue circles in Beed, Latur, Nanded, Parbhani and Hingoli districts.

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