After protests, JJ dermat HOD transferred

Strap: Dr Mahendra Kura, head of dermatology department, transferred amid allegations of mismanagement and harassment Resident doctors at JJ Hospital silent protest against the behaviour of their HOD Dr Mahendra Kura on Thursday. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

Mumbai: On the day 780 resident doctors at JJ Hospital went on an indefinite strike in support of 21 colleagues from the dermatology department who were protesting against the head of their department, the state medical education department decided to transfer Dr Mahendra Kura. This comes after a two-week protest and a series of allegations against Dr Kura.

The state medical education department, in a letter dated December 28, cited “administrative reasons” for the transfer, relocating Dr Kura to the dermatology department of Government Medical College Sambhaji Nagar. The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) had accused Dr Kura of mental harassment, mismanagement of patient care resulting in six deaths, and dictatorial behaviour.

Welcoming the decision, Dr Shubham Soni, president, MARD- JJ Hospital, said they were withdrawing the strike. “We are happy that Dr Kura has been transferred out of JJ Hospital and the state medical education department has given priority to the mental health of the resident doctors. It is a big relief to the resident doctors. All of us, including the 21 resident doctors from the dermatology department, will join the duties with immediate effect,” said Dr Soni.

On December 9, MARD wrote the first letter to the dean regarding mental harassment, the lack of a conducive atmosphere for studies, compromised patient care and difficulties faced by them because of Dr Kura. It wrote a detailed second letter on December 15 and threatened to go on mass leave, which led to DMER setting up a two-member committee.

In a letter dated December 15 to the dean, JJ Hospital’s MARD had mentioned several issues, including the death of six patients who were being treated in the dermatology department and died due to Dr Kura’s alleged mismanagement of the disease and for not following the treatment course mentioned in medical literature.

According to the sources in the medical education department, the two-member committee, which interviewed five faculty members from the dermatology department, nurses, Class IV staff along with resident doctors, found the allegations to be true.

“The committee said they found Dr Kura guilty but also that he should be given a second chance. Also, since there are few seniors in the system in dermatology, it was felt that he should be transferred instead of taking any stricter action,” said the official.