MUMBAI: After more than three months of travelling without mobile connectivity 20 feet below ground on Mumbai’s only underground metro route, Aqua Line commuters can finally start browsing again, with Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) announcing the return of cellular services. After three-month blackout, mobile signals return to Metro 3’s Aqua Line

“Starting Wednesday, the process has commenced to enable cellular connectivity in Mumbai Metro 3,” said R Ramana, director (Planning and Real Estate Development/NFBR), MMRCL.

The rollout of mobile connectivity on the 33.5-km corridor is being carried out in phases. Airtel services have gone live between Aarey-JVLR and Bandra Kurla Complex stations, including tunnel sections. Vodafone Idea’s network is now available from Aarey-JVLR to Acharya Atre Chowk stations and tunnels, except at Dharavi station and tunnel sections towards BKC and Shitla Devi Mandir stations. Officials said the gaps are due to the restoration of equipment following a prolonged shutdown and will be resolved shortly.

More telecom service providers are expected to join the network rollout in the coming days, gradually extending connectivity across the entire corridor.

On March 20, MMRCL floated a tender seeking a new IBS provider for the Aqua Line, but received no response. Subsequently, the corporation brought together Reliance Jio Infocomm, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea to provide the much-needed connectivity.

The phased restoration is expected to end one of the biggest pain points for Metro 3 commuters, who have spent months navigating the underground corridor without access to calls, messages and internet services.