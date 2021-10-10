Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Agency let off BJP leader’s kin after raid: NCP’s Nawab Malik
mumbai news

Agency let off BJP leader’s kin after raid: NCP’s Nawab Malik

An NCB team led by its zonal director Sameer Wankhede had raided a Goa-bound cruise last Saturday and arrested 8 persons, including Aryan Khan, for allegedly possessing drugs.
NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik. 
Published on Oct 10, 2021 04:17 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Mumbai

The Nationalist Congress Party on Saturday again attacked the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) over the drugs case involving actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, alleging that the agency initially detained 11 people from the cruise ship but eventually let off three of them, including the brother-in-law of a BJP leader.

An NCB team led by its zonal director Sameer Wankhede had raided a Goa-bound cruise last Saturday and arrested 8 persons, including Aryan Khan, for allegedly possessing drugs.

“The day the raid was conducted, Wankhede said 8 to 10 people were detained. But according to the information with the Mumbai police, 11 people were detained by the NCB that night. They were brought to NCB office but later three of them were released. They are Rishabh Sachdeva, Pratik Gaba and Amir Furniturewala. Sachdeva is brother in law of Mohit Bhartiya alias Mohit Kamboj (a former chief of Mumbai BJP’s youth wing). He was allowed to go after his father and uncle reached NCB office,” NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said.

Malik had earlier in the week also attacked NCB over the “involvement” of individuals from outside the agency during the raid, which he termed as “fake”.

RELATED STORIES

The NCB termed Malik’s allegations as baseless. “NCB reiterates that its procedure has been and will continue to be professionally and legally transparent and unbiased”, Gyaneshwar Singh, deputy director general of NCB, said in a statement released on Saturday.

Kamboj, who threatened to file a 100-crore defemation case against Malik, rejected the allegations.

“Nawab Malik ji claimed that the mobile phone of my father-in-law was used to contact BJP leaders in Delhi and Mumbai. So which agency do we have to submit the mobile phone? take his contact number, get a forensic examination done... Do not make vague allegations, come up with evidence,”he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

EOW books directors of 2 Assam firms for duping Mumbai-based NBFC of 114 crore

Maharashtra fisherworkers’ group seeks new land revenue category for koliwadas

Drugs case: Friend of Sushant Singh Rajput and Mumbai hotelier Kunal Jani gets bail

Uddhav Thackeray, Narayan Rane share dais, trade barbs in Maharashtra
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Air Force Day
India Covid Cases
RBI
Bigg Boss 15
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP