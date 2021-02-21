Ahead of Mumbai civic polls, CM Thackeray inaugurates infra projects

In a boost to non-motorized transport, Mumbai's Western Express Highway (WEH) might soon get a cycle track, Mumbai's suburban guardian minister Aaditya Thackeray said at an event on Sunday. Ahead of the 2022 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday inaugurated many infrastructure works, including one arm of the Kalanagar junction towards the sea-link, the ground-breaking ceremony of the Sewri-Worli connector, cycle track at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) and a smart-parking facility at the commercial complex.

The chief minister said, "When we had shifted to Kalanagar way back, people used to ask us why we are shifting to this marshy area. Today, it is as important an area as Colaba." He said, referring to his residence at Matoshree in Kalanagar. He further said, "It's not like we are working only for elites. I am very proud of inaugurating a cycle track today. When you think of cycles, you think of Mumbai's dabbawalas, who work hard through the day."

Aaditya Thackeray, who was present at the event, said that the government will take up refurbishment of major arterial roads in the city like Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road, Santacruz Chembur Link Road, LBS Marg, WEH and Eastern Express Highway. "The main aim is to improve the footpaths. In fact, in the next five years, all footpaths and pedestrian crossings in the city will be improved. Like BKC, we will also have cycle tracks along WEH," he said. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has currently undertaken refurbishment works along WEH.

On Sunday, Thackeray inaugurated one arm of the Kalanagar flyover towards the Bandra-Worli sea link. According to MMRDA, 80% of the works on the sea link to BKC and Dharavi-sea link part has also been completed. "The progress of the project was delayed owing to the pandemic. We were looking at completing the project a year ago itself," said RA Rajeev, metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA.

Rajeev also said that the 4.5 km Sewri-Worli connector will prove to be a challenging project for MMRDA. In fact, guardian minister for Mumbai suburbs, Aaditya Thackeray said that the connector will be 3-9 levels above the ground at various points. "At one portion, it will also go above the Mumbai monorail," he said at the event. Thackeray also said that the corridor is being built as a connector to the city's ambitious project - the Mumbai Trans Harbour link - a 22km sea link connecting Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

Talking about the smart parking project, Rajeev said that close to 10,000 vehicles enter BKC every day. MMRDA will launch an application, which will enable citizens to pre-book their parking slots.