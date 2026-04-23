...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

AI-based system mooted to curb milk adulteration in Maharashtra

AI-based system mooted to curb milk adulteration in Maharashtra

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 10:04 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday called for developing an artificial intelligence -based mechanism to check adulteration in milk and dairy products across the state.

AI-based system mooted to curb milk adulteration in Maharashtra

He said this mechanism should be developed in collaboration with the National Dairy Development Board and the Indian Institute of Technology .

The directive came during a meeting at the CM's official residence 'Varsha', where NDDB chairman Meenesh Shah briefed him on the board's ongoing initiatives in Maharashtra, an official release said.

Fadnavis noted that while the NDDB has developed test strips to detect adulterants, including urea, a more advanced AI-driven system is needed to strengthen monitoring and prevention efforts.

He said the NDDB and IITs should jointly develop such a mechanism to improve detection efficiency and ensure safer dairy supply.

The CM pointed out that nearly 40 per cent of milk in the state is processed through the organised sector, while the remaining 60 per cent comes from the unorganised sector, where instances of adulteration are more prevalent. He emphasised that the government is focusing on bringing more producers and villages into the organised dairy network.

Shah added that milk procurement is being scaled up across 19 districts in Vidarbha and Marathwada under NDDB's initiatives.

He also said that an advanced laboratory has been established at Mahanand Dairy under the Centre's NPDD scheme for testing milk and dairy products.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
maharashtra mumbai mumbai‬ artificial intelligence devendra fadnavis
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Mumbai / AI-based system mooted to curb milk adulteration in Maharashtra
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.