AIMTC urges govt to close state border checkposts

Mumbai: The All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) has demanded the abolition of border checkposts in the country, starting with Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Karnataka. It has given an ultimatum to the Maharashtra government till October 2 to take a final decision to abolish the check posts at all 22 locations.

Every truck, tempo, and container entering the state needs to pay a service charge plus show the necessary documents. The transporters said since everything is available on the VAHAN website and in accordance with the fundamental premise of the GST, there should not be any RTO check posts at state borders or elsewhere on highways or within states.

AIMTC said these border checkposts witness extortion of vulnerable truckers asking them to pay bribes to clear the permits and vehicles from the checkposts. “Each vehicle has to pay a service charge of ₹200 at these border checkposts. This also leads to waste of time by 2-3 hours and fuel. Post October 2, the AIMTC shall convene an emergency meeting to chalk out a future course of action which may lead to suspension of transport operations within and to these states,” said Bal Malkit Singh, chairman-core committee, AIMTC.

AIMTC has also written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 20 asking the Centre to abolish border checkposts. “This measure is crucial to ensure a corruption-free, seamless movement of transport vehicles, reduce logistics costs, protect the environment, and avoid fuel wastage. However, regrettably, the notoriety of the RTO lobby has nullified the intended benefits of GST,” AIMTC wrote in the letter.

Meanwhile, officials from the state transport department said a committee with a defined scope to study the abolition of border check-posts, is formed. “We are in constant discussions with the association to mitigate this issue of border checkposts. A committee was also formed to look into their issues,” said Vivek Bhimanwar, transport commissioner.

Earlier this August, the transporters also apprised the transport department of the negative sentiments and anger among the transport fraternity.

