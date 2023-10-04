Ajit Pawar frets over curbs, delays, skips cabinet and crucial Delhi meet

Mumbai: Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar who seems to share a blow-hot-blow-cold relationship with chief minister Eknath Shinde and fellow deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis skipped Tuesday’s state cabinet meeting as also another crucial evening meeting with the BJP central leadership in Delhi where Shinde and Fadnavis were present.

Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar addressing the media after meeting with All Party leaders on the Maratha Reservation issue, at Sahyadri Guest House, in Mumbai, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI09_12_2023_000001B) (PTI)

Sources close to Pawar told HT that the deputy chief minister, who split the NCP and joined the government this July, is unhappy with the power-sharing arrangement. The delay in cabinet expansion, allocation of guardian ministerships, his party’s share in the nomination to the legislative council from governor’s quota and the appointments on sundry government-run corporations and boards are the chief cause for Pawar’s pique.

The NCP leader, who is one of the ablest and most diligent of ministers, chose to spend the day at his official residence Devgiri instead of attending the cabinet meeting at Mantralaya though he did meet senior NCP ministers separately. According to his official schedule, he had been slated to remain in office for the entire day from 9.45 am to 4.30pm. Close aides said he skipped office as he was indisposed. But his absence gains significance in the light of his speech at Baramati last week where he expressed his displeasure at the way things were turning out. “We, (the NCP rebel faction) are getting the upper hand because Ajit Pawar is in the government and is holding the finance department today, but tomorrow, whether that will remain the case or not, we do not know. After all, who knows what is going to happen tomorrow,” he said while addressing the cooperative, Baramati Taluka Sahkari Kharidi Vikri Sangh.

Recently, Pawar was also missing at the Mumbai meeting with Amit Shah, and he was the only minister who did not attend the chief minister’s 10-day-long Ganpati celebrations at his house. Sources say Pawar has expressed his keenness to become the guardian minister for Pune in addition to his current portfolios but the BJP is not conceding that demand. Similarly, he has sought the Raigad guardian minister’s post for his party colleague Aditi Tatkare but the CM is unwilling to grant that. In the 3 months since he joined the ruling alliance, the three parties have so far been unable to hammer out appointments for the 12 governor-nominated legislative council members. While Pawar is adamant on 4 seats for his party, the BJP is determined to give him not more than 3 seats.

In addition, sources close to him say, the NCP rebel leader is not getting the free hand he desires in administration. On August 8, he set up his own cell to monitor the ongoing infrastructure projects in Pune, a move that did not go down well in the government as these projects are already being monitored by the chief minister’s own ‘war room.’

Subsequently, on August 21, Ajit Pawar, in his capacity as finance minister imposed stringent compliance conditions for six sugar cooperative mills controlled by BJP leaders to secure loans from the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC). However, just a week later, the chief minister overruled his decision. He also declared that all files cleared by Ajit Pawar as the finance and planning minister would first go to Fadnavis for vetting and then would come to the chief minister for final approval. “This has greatly perturbed Ajit who does not like being restricted in any manner,” said a senior NCP minister, requesting that he not be named.

Sunil Tatkare, state president, the Ajit led NCP faction denied any resentment among them. “There is no displeasure at all,” he said, adding, “It is obvious that ministers want the guardian minister position of their district which helps in resolving issues. Guardian ministers were appointed in the past but after the NCP (Ajit led faction) induction the decision is yet to be revised but I am sure a decision will soon be taken.”

Supriya Sule, NCP Baramati MP took a jibe over the resentment among the ruling parties. “Within three months, leaders from a faction met Fadnavis because they were upset. How come they are upset when the honeymoon period is not over yet. It also indicates who is running the government,” she quipped.

