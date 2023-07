Maha deputy CM Ajit Pawar gets finance portfolio in Shinde govt's cabinet rejig. See full list of ministers

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Friday rejigged the portfolios of his ministers, and allotted portfolios to new ministers who took oath along with deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar. Ajit Pawar, who led a vertical split of his uncle Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party to join the BJP-Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) government, has been allocated the finance portfolio. Shiv Sena ministers Abdul Sattar and Sanjay Rathod lose their portfolios. They have been given minority welfare and water conservation respectively.Here is the full list of ministers and their portfolios.Chhagan Bhujbal: Food and civil supplies, consumer protection

Maharashtra deputy chief ministers Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis with chief minister Eknath Shinde. (File photo)

Dilip Walse Patil: Cooperation

Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil: Revenue, animal husbandry, dairy development

Sudhir Mungantiwar: Forest, cultural affairs, fisheries

Hasan Mushriff: Medical education, special assistance

Chandrakant Patil: Higher and technical education, parliamentary affairs, textiles

Vijay Gavit: Tribal development

Girish Mahajan: Rural development, tourism

Gulabrao Patil: Water supply and sanitation

Dadaji Bhuse: Public works (MSRDC)

Sanjay Rathod: Soil and water conservation

Dhananjay Munde: Agriculture

Suresh Khade: Labour

Sandipan Bhumre: Employment guarantee scheme, horticulture

Uday Samant: Industries

Tanaji Sawant: Public health

Ravindra Chavan: Public works

Abdul Sattar: Marketing, minority welfare

Deepak Kesarkar: School education

Dharmarao Atram: Food and drugs administration

Atul Save: Housing, OBC welfare

Shambhuraj Desai: Excise

Aditi Tatkare: Women and child welfare

Sanjay Bansode: Sports and youth welfare

Mangalprabhat Lodha: Skill development

Anil Patil: Relief and rehabilitation, disaster management

