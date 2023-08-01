Ajit skips events with RSS chief, Word Bank officials

Mumbai: Ajit Pawar, deputy chief minister, on Sunday skipped two events that have raised eyebrows in the political circles. The first event involved Mohan Bhagwat, chief of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), and Pawar, who is also the finance minister, then gave a miss to a meeting with the officers from the World Bank.

Pawar has the reputation as someone who strictly follows protocols and schedules. On Sunday his name was in the list of chief guests for the foundation laying function of Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Cancer Hospital and a temple complex in Thane.

Along with Bhagwat, chief minister Eknath Shinde and DCM Devendra Fadnavis were present at the function. However, Pawar did not attend it. Later in the evening, there was a meeting between the state government officials and the officers from the World Bank.

At the meeting, the officials of the finance department gave a presentation before the World Bank officers. Pawar’s name was among the list of ministers from the state cabinet who would be present at the meeting. However, he was absent.

This has raised many eyebrows in the political circles. An official from the DCM office said that for more than a month, Pawar had been working continuously without taking adequate rest.

He said that as the state legislature is closed on Monday and Tuesday, Pawar used the ‘long weekend’ break to get some rest.

Pawar will be in Pune to attend prime minister Narendra Modi’s function, added the official.