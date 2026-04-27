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Akola hottest in India at 46.9 deg C; Vidarbha under grip of heat wave

Akola hottest in India at 46.9 deg C; Vidarbha under grip of heat wave

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 12:28 pm IST
PTI |
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Nagpur, Akola in Maharashtra has recorded the highest temperature in the country at 46.9°C, while Nagpur and several other parts of Vidarbha reeled under a severe heat wave, MeT officials said on Monday.

Akola hottest in India at 46.9 deg C; Vidarbha under grip of heat wave

Heat wave conditions are expected to persist across parts of the state's Vidarbha region till Tuesday, as maximum temperatures may reach 45 to 46 degrees Celsius and touch 47 degrees Celsius at isolated locations, they said.

On Sunday, Akola recorded 46.9 degrees Celsius, the highest temperature in the country, followed by Amravati at 46.8 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department's Regional Meteorological Centre in Nagpur.

Wardha sizzled at 46.4 degrees Celsius, Yavatmal logged 46 degrees Celsius, Nagpur scorched at 45.4 degrees Celsius, while Chandrapur recorded 45 degrees Celsius, as per the data.

Akola, Amravati, Wardha, Yavatmal, Chandrapur and Nagpur experienced heat wave conditions, while several other districts reported above-normal temperatures, RMC scientist Dr Praveen Kumar told PTI.

The prevailing above-normal and persistently high temperatures over Vidarbha can be attributed to an anticyclonic circulation over Maharashtra and adjoining areas. At the same time, hot and dry northwesterly winds have been continuously affecting the region, he said.

The IMD grades the severity of any weather system through colour-coded alerts – green , yellow , orange and red .

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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