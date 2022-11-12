Alibag Tehsildar, agent held for bribery by ACB

Navi Mumbai: The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) of the Navi Mumbai unit caught Alibag Tehsildar and an agent while accepting ₹2 lakh bribe on Friday. The accused have been identified as Meenal Krishna Dalvi (49), Tehsildar and agent Rakesh Ramakant Chavan (49).

The complainant in the case had been trying to get an 7/12 extract mutated in favour of his father-in-law and was also trying for an order in the objection filed by the father-in-law’s brother for a land.

The land situated at Kongaon near Mandwa was gifted to the father-in-law by his mother. The brother of the father-in-law had challenged the gift deed later. “As per the preliminary enquiry, it was established that the agent Chavan had demanded ₹3 lakh bribe from the complainant on September 29 at his shop. It was also found that Dalvi had asked the complainant to give the bribe money to Chavan and accordingly we laid a trap and nabbed Chavan while accepting the bribe amount on Friday at an electronic shop near Nagar Palika building,” DySP Jyoti Deshmukh, Navi Mumbai unit, ACB, said.

Following the arrest of Chavan, Dalvi was picked up from her residence but she complained of high blood pressure and got admitted to a hospital and is yet to be arrested.